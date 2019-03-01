Denton ISD Swimming & Water Polo Coach Arrested

Denton ISD, Texas teacher and swim coach Jeana Wesson has been arrested and accused of having an improper sexual relationship with a student, according to Denton police.

A former student of Wesson’s told police that the two exchanged photos and videos of a sexual nature in 2017, when the student was 17. According the the arrest affidavit, Wesson would wait until everyone except the alleged victim left the room, and then would lock the door and perform a sexual act with the student.

Wess0n was a chemistry teacher and aquatics coach at Guyer High School in the city located in the northern part of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. She worked with both the swimming & diving and water polo programs at the school.

Wesson has been removed from the Denton ISD website and the school is conducting its own internal investigation into the accusations.

In the state of Texas, the age of consent is 17 in most cases; however, there are further rules restricting relationships between teachers and students.