2019 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Championships: Day 3 Prelims

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)

Some of the oldest Big 12 Meet Records on the books come during day 3’s events. That includes a men’s 200 free record of 1:32.01 that reaches all the way back to the 2009 championships, when Ricky Berens set it.

While we wouldn’t expect any of these times to go down in prelims, with Townley Haas showing a little more speed in finals on Thursday (he went 4:13 in the 500), the fastest 200 freestyler in history might have a chance at taking that mark down tonight.

Women’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Big 12 Record – Triin Aljand, Texas A&M, 2008 – 51.32

Meet Record – Lily Moldenhauer, Texas, 2014 – 51.92

Top Eight

Emily Reese (Texas) – 53.53 Lauren Case (Texas) – 53.84 Megan Bullock (WVU) – 53.86 Micaela Roemer (TCU) – 53.97 Remedy Rule (Texas) – 54.10 Eylnn Tan (Iowa State) – 54.24 Haley Bishop (Kansas) – 54.38 Greta Olsen (Kansas) – 55.06

Men’s 100 Fly – Prelims

Big 12 Record – Joseph Schooling, Texas, 2017 – 43.75

Meet Record – Joseph Schooling, Texas, 2017 – 44.06

Top Eight

Jacob Huerta (Texas) – 46.64 Max Holter (Texas) – 46.67 Andrew Koustik (Texas) – 47.26 David Dixon (WVU) – 47.86 Sam Neaveill (WVU) – 47.87 Trayton Saladin (WVU) / Angelo Russo (WVU) – 48.22 (tie) Jack Frazier (WVU) – 49.15

Women’s 400 IM – Prelims

Big 12 Record – Madisyn Cox, Texas, 2017 – 4:00.97

Meet Record – Madisyn Cox, Texas, 2017 – 4:01.15

Men’s 400 IM – Prelims

Big 12 Record – Will Licon , Texas, 2015 – 3:36.37

, Texas, 2015 – 3:36.37 Meet Record – Jonathan Roberts, Texas, 2017 – 3:38.18

Women’s 200 Free – Prelims

Big 12 Record – Karlee Bispo, Texas, 2011 – 1:42.81

Meet Record – Karlee Bispo, Texas, 2011 – 1:43.43

Men’s 200 Free – Prelims

Big 12 Record – Townley Haas , Texas, 2018 – 1:29.50

, Texas, 2018 – 1:29.50 Meet Record – Ricky Berens, Texas, 2009 – 1:32.01

Women’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Big 12 Record – Breeja Larson, Texas A&M, 2012 – 57.51

Meet Record – Breeja Larson, Texas A&M, 2012 – 57.92

Men’s 100 Breast – Prelims

Big 12 Record – Matt Licon, Texas, 2017 – 50.68

Meet Record – Will Licon, Texas, 2017 – 51.50

Women’s 100 Back – Prelims

Big 12 Record – Tasija Karosas, Texas, 2017 – 50.83

Meet Record – Tasija Karosas, Texas, 2017 – 50.96

Men’s 100 Back – Prelims