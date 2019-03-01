2019 NAIA Men’s Nationals – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NAIA National Championships – Men’s Meet

Day Three

Loyola New Orleans had a stunning morning on Day 3 of the 2019 NAIA National Championships. The men gained 45 points over their psych sheet seedings and now are projected to sit in the top 5 or 6 teams. Asbury and Lindsey Wilson both gained 22 points. Midland (+19), Union (+17) and West Virginia Tech (+16) also outscored their seedings. Lindenwood-Belleville, Olivet Nazarene, SCAD, and Cumberlands each had several misses in prelims on Day 3.

Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, while places 9 through 16 go through to the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

By Event – Day 3

Team Individual Relays 200 Medley Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving SCAD 8/4 1/0 1/0 2/1 3/1 1/1 0/0 2/1 0/0 Keiser 7/8 1/0 1/0 1/1 1/1 1/3 3/1 1/2 0/0 Lindenwood-Belleville 4/3 1/0 1/0 3/1 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Loyola 4/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/1 1/1 0/0 Cumberlands 3/6 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/2 0/2 2/1 0/0 Asbury 3/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0 WV Tech 2/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 Union 2/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 Midland 2/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 Lindsey Wilson 1/4 1/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0/1 0/0 College of Idaho 1/3 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/2 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Olivet Nazarene 1/1 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Life University 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 Thomas 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 St. Ambrose 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 Morningside 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Projected Team Scores