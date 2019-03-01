Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 NAIA Men’s Nationals – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2019 NAIA National Championships – Men’s Meet

Day Three

Loyola New Orleans had a stunning morning on Day 3 of the 2019 NAIA National Championships. The men gained 45 points over their psych sheet seedings and now are projected to sit in the top 5 or 6 teams. Asbury and Lindsey Wilson both gained 22 points. Midland (+19), Union (+17) and West Virginia Tech (+16) also outscored their seedings. Lindenwood-Belleville, Olivet Nazarene, SCAD, and Cumberlands each had several misses in prelims on Day 3.

Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, while places 9 through 16 go through to the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

By Event – Day 3

Team Individual Relays 200 Medley Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving
SCAD 8/4 1/0 1/0 2/1 3/1 1/1 0/0 2/1 0/0
Keiser 7/8 1/0 1/0 1/1 1/1 1/3 3/1 1/2 0/0
Lindenwood-Belleville 4/3 1/0 1/0 3/1 0/1 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Loyola 4/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 1/0 2/0 0/1 1/1 0/0
Cumberlands 3/6 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/2 0/2 2/1 0/0
Asbury 3/1 1/0 1/0 0/1 1/0 0/0 1/0 1/0 0/0
WV Tech 2/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/1 1/0 0/1 0/0
Union 2/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 1/1 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0
Midland 2/1 1/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/1 1/0 1/0 0/0
Lindsey Wilson 1/4 1/0 1/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/2 0/1 0/0
College of Idaho 1/3 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/2 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Olivet Nazarene 1/1 0/1 0/1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Life University 1/0 0/1 0/1 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
Thomas 1/0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 1/0 0/0 0/0 0/0
St. Ambrose 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0
Morningside 0/2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0/0

Projected Team Scores

Team Projected Score Day 3 Projected Final Score Vs. Prelims Vs. Psych
Keiser University 419 630 -11 -16
SCAD Savannah 382.5 561.5 7.5 10.5
University of the Cumberlands 204 318 9 -71
Lindenwood University-Belleville 184 326 -8 -119
Loyola University New Orleans 170 203 -3 75
Union College 167 221 1 25
Midland University 143 180 4 17
Asbury University 132 184 -13 47
Lindsey Wilson College 130 193 6 9
West Virginia University Tech 118.5 178.5 6.5 27.5
The College of Idaho 113 152 -4 41
Olivet Nazarene University 93 158 -11 -67
Thomas University 87 95 -4 -4
St Ambrose University 48 61 3 13
Morningside College 37 59 6 9
Life University 31 60 -3 -5
Milligan College 8 8 2 6
Bethel University 2 3 1 -7

 

Leave a Reply

About Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant

Anne Lepesant is the mother of four daughters, all of whom swim/swam in college. With an undergraduate degree from Princeton (where she was an all-Ivy tennis player) and an MBA from INSEAD, she worked for many years in the financial industry, both in France and the U.S. Anne is currently …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!