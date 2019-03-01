Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Louise Hansson Breaks Pac-12 Championship Record in 100 Yard Fly

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

USC junior Louise Hansson is well-on-her-way to a 3rd-straight Pac-12 Championship in the 100 fly after a 49.90 in prelims. That makes her the first swimmer to go sub-50 in the history of this meet, breaking her own 50.17 from last year’s meet.

The time ties as the 11th-fastest performance in history, matching the 49.90 that she swam at NCAAs last year. The Pac-12 record remains her matching 49.80s from the mid-season Texas Hall of Fame Invite in Austin in November and last year’s NCAA finals. That’s the same Austin pool that will host this year’s NCAA Championship meet.

If Hansson can go sub-50 seconds again in finals, she’ll tie Kelsi Dahlia for the most sub-50 swims in history (5).

Fastest Performances in History, Women’s 100 Yard Fly:

  1. Kelsi Dahlia, 2016 NCAAs – 49.43
  2. Maggie MacNeil, 2019 Big Tens – 49.59
  3. (TIE) Louise Hansson, 2018 NCAAs – 49.80/Louise Hansson, 2018 Texas Invite – 49.80
  5. Kelsi Dahlia, 2015 NCAAs – 49.81
  6. (TIE) Erika Brown, 2018 NCAAs – 49.85/Erika Brown, 2019 SECs – 49.85
  8. Kelsi Dahlia, 2017 Winter Nationals – 49.87
  9. Kelsi Dahlia, 2016 NCAAs – 49.88
  10. Kelsi Dahlia, 2015 NCAAs – 49.89
  11. (TIE) Louise Hansson, 2018 NCAAs – 49.90/Louise Hansson, 2019 Pac-12s – 49.90

iLikePsych

Funny that both Hansson and Brown tied one of their times from NC’s last year at their conference meet this year

31 minutes ago

