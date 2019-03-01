2019 B1G Men’s Champs: Day 3 Up/Down/Mids

2019 B1G MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm
- Where: University of Iowa (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana Hoosiers x2 (results)
- Streaming: BTN Plus (must have a conference pass, not a school-specific pass)
The Indiana and Michigan men’s squads remain in a tight battle, following a morning where they earned 13 and 12 A-finals swims, respectively. This morning’s session started off with the two teams trading punches. Indiana struck first, putting four swimmers in the 100 fly A-final to Michigan’s one, led by top qualifier Bruno Blaskovic (45.33). The Wolverines bounced back, though, with their own 4-1 A-final advantage in the 400 IM, including the Big Ten’s only sub-3:40 seed in Charlie Swanson.
The Hoosiers are projected to open up their lead tonight, with a clear diving advantage and favorites in four of five individual swim events tonight, but Michigan has some chances to make incremental gains on their rivals. Combing through the results, the Wolverines grabbed two 8th and two 16th place spots, while Indiana has four #1 and three #9 seeds.
Ohio State continued to impress, and is not all but locked into third place with eight A-finalists of their own tonight. The Buckeyes will be well-represented in the 100 fly and 200 free, with three A-finalists in both events.
For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.
Note: the figures below have not been updated to reflect 3m diving.
Up/Mid/Downs
|All
|100 Fly
|400 IM
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|IND
|13/6/3
|4/0/1
|1/2/0
|2/2/2
|3/1/0
|3/1/0
|MICH
|12/8/4
|1/2/1
|4/2/0
|3/2/1
|3/1/1
|1/1/1
|OSU
|8/5/5
|3/1/0
|0/1/1
|3/0/1
|0/2/1
|2/1/2
|PUR
|2/4/5
|0/1/2
|0/1/1
|0/1/0
|1/0/1
|1/1/1
|WISC
|2/4/4
|0/2/0
|1/0/0
|0/1/2
|0/1/1
|1/0/1
|PSU
|2/1/4
|0/0/0
|2/0/2
|0/0/0
|0/0/1
|0/1/1
|MINN
|1/5/4
|0/2/2
|0/0/1
|0/1/1
|1/1/0
|0/1/0
|NU
|0/3/5
|0/0/1
|0/1/1
|0/0/1
|0/1/0
|0/1/2
|IOWA
|0/3/5
|0/0/0
|0/0/2
|0/1/0
|0/1/3
|0/1/0
|MSU
|0/1/1
|0/0/1
|0/1/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
|0/0/0
Projected points from session (not including previous sessions):
|Place
|Team
|Score
|1.
|IND
|461
|2.
|MICH
|431
|3.
|OSU
|303
|4.
|PUR
|144
|5.
|WISC
|127
|6.
|MINN
|111
|7.
|PSU
|80
|8.
|IOWA
|77
|9.
|NU
|62
|10.
|MSU
|14
Projected points after tonight:
|Place
|Team
|Total
|1.
|IND
|1005
|2.
|MICH
|921
|3.
|OSU
|678
|4.
|PUR
|447
|5.
|MINN
|370
|6.
|WISC
|338
|7.
|PSU
|313
|8.
|IOWA
|312
|9.
|NU
|219
|10.
|MSU
|119
3 meter Diving
IU 2A, 1B, 19th
MI 1A, 1B, 22nd, 24th
