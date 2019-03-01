2019 Pac-12 Women’s Champs: Day 3 Up/Down/Mids

2019 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Stanford (2x) (results)

Stanford have an eye-popping seventeen athletes competing in A-finals tonight, including three or more athletes in five of the six individual events being competed, as the Cardinal seek to shut the door on rival Cal. NCAA record holder Ella Eastin will seek to lead a group of five Cardinal women in the A-final, including Brooke Forde, who grabbed the top seed this morning with a 4:03.36.

Despite those ridiculous numbers, Cal is hanging tough, with ten A-finalists and ten B-finalists of their own, including a 1-2-3 finish this morning in the 200 freestyle behind superstar Abbey Weitzeil. The Bears also have Amy Bilquist leading after the morning session in the 100 back, who will have a great matchup with Stanford’s Taylor Ruck this evening.

USC will likely pull ahead of Arizona State in the battle for third place tonight, with seven A-finalists of their own. Louise Hansson led an impressive Trojan showing in the 100 butterfly, where four USC women made their way into the A-final.

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

Note: the figures below have not been updated to reflect 3m diving.

Up/Mid/Downs

Total 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 3 mtr Diving STAN 17/5/1 5/1/0 0/1/0 3/1/1 3/1/0 3/0/0 3/1/0 CAL 10/10/4 1/1/0 2/3/1 4/0/1 0/3/0 3/1/2 0/2/0 USC 7/10/7 0/1/1 4/2/2 0/2/1 2/1/1 0/1/0 1/3/2 ASU 4/9/5 1/2/2 0/1/0 1/2/1 1/2/1 0/1/1 1/1/0 UCLA 4/4/12 0/0/3 0/1/2 0/1/2 1/0/1 1/1/2 2/1/2 UA 4/4/7 0/1/0 1/0/1 0/2/1 1/0/2 1/1/1 1/0/2 UTAH 2/5/8 1/2/1 1/0/1 0/0/1 0/1/1 0/2/2 0/0/2 OSU 0/1/2 0/0/1 0/0/1 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/1/0 0/0/0 WSU 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/0 0/0/2 0/0/0 0/0/0

Projected points from session (not including previous sessions):

Place Team Score 1. STAN 523.5 2. CAL 443 3. USC 345.5 4. ASU 249 5. UA 208 6. UTAH 163 7. UCLA 213 8. OSU 20 9. WSU 7

