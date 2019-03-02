2019 NAIA Men’s Nationals – Keiser’s Roch Torches 400 IM National Record

2019 NAIA National Championships – Men’s Meet

Pol Roch of Keiser University in West Palm Beach, Florida has taken down a 9-year-old national record in the 400 IM on Day 3 at the 2019 NAIA National Championships. Roch is a freshman from Barcelona, Spain, who hadn’t swum in yards before this season. His first 400 IM, in October 2018, was a 4:13.85. His best time, which was the 3:55.96 with which he was seeded at NAIA Nationals, came from the SCAD Invitational in December. Roch went a best time of 3:59.78 in prelims before dropping another 3.8 seconds in finals. Until NAIA Nationals, those were his only sub-4:00 swims in the 400 IM.

Roch swam a 4:00.77 in prelims on Friday morning in Columbus. Between prelims and finals he dropped nearly 2 seconds on the fly leg, 2.2 on the breaststroke, and 2.7 on the freestyle. Roch has made the most progress on his breaststroke over the last 3 months, going from an almost-1:11 to a 1:07.

The previous NAIA meet record was set in 2010 by Kevin Sellars of Cal Baptist. For comparison sake, here are the splits of his two PBs alongside those from the 2010 record:

Pol Roch, 2018 SCAD Invite Pol Roch, 2019 NAIA Nationals finals Kevin Sellars, 2010 NAIA Nationals Fly 53.55 53.17 54.23 Back 59.99 1:00.31 58.63 Breast 1:10.97 1:07.07 1:05.82 Free 53.37 52.92 55.18 400 IM 3:55.96 3:53.47 3:53.86

Men’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Finals

