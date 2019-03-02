Coleman Stewart Swims ACC Record 44.44 Again in Finals

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State’s Coleman Stewart tied, to the hundredth, his ACC Record set in prelims on Friday morning in the 100 back. Stewart swam a 44.44 in prelims, and repeated it with a 44.44 in finals.

The previous conference and conference championship records were both Stewart’s own 44.54 from last year’s ACC Championships.

Comparative Splits:

Stewart, 2018 ACC Finals – 21.60/22.94 = 44.54

Stewart, 2019 ACC Prelims – 21.69/22.75 – 44.44

Stewart, 2019 ACC Finals – 21.31/23.13 = 44.44

The rhetoric after his prelims record from the NC State camp was that he was cruising, and intending to go faster in finals. That seems to show up in the splits: in finals, he was out much faster, even if the final time wound up being the same.

Last year, Stewart was slightly slower at NCAAs than his ACC Record in the 100 back, swimming a 44.58. That was still good enough for an NCAA title, however.

The time ties Stewart for 4th-fastest performer in history, surpassing 2012 Olympic 100 backstroke champion and former Short Course 100 back World Record holder Matt Grevers.’

Top 5 Performers of All-Time, Men’s 100 Yard Backstroke

Ryan Murphy – 43.49 Nick Thoman – 44.07 John Shebat – 44.35 Coleman Stewart – 44.44 Matt Grevers – 44.49

The biggest challenge to a 2nd-straight Stewart NCAA title is Texas’ John Shebat, who was hampered by injury last season but is healthy again this year.