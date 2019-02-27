Daniel Krueger, Max Holter Hit NCAA Invite Times in Big 12 Time Trials

Big 12 – Men and Women
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)
Day 1 time trials at the Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships have been home to electric swimming in the past, most notably when Jack Conger broke the American and US Open Record in the 200 fly in 2015. While nothing quite of that caliber happened this year, the Texas Longhorn men locked-up a few NCAA qualifications on Wendesday morning in time trials at the 2019 Big 12 Championships in Austin.
That includes one in the men’s 200 fly, where Max Holter swam 1:42.04, which would have been invited last year and falls below Andrew Mering’s cut estimation for this year (though still within the bounds of where the cut line will probably fall). In sports parlance, this time is a strong ‘bubble in’ mark.
West Virginia’s David Dixon swam 1:42.62, which right now looks like a ‘bubble out’ time, but even a few tenths in the regular event would improve his standing dramatically. He swam at NCAAs this year and placed 22nd in the 200 fly after being invited with a 1:42.50.
Another swimmer who likely locked up his spot at NCAAs was Texas freshman Daniel Krueger thanks to a 42.38 in the 100 free.Krueger came out of high school with huge accolades (including a 19.48 in the 50 free, 42.50 in the 100 free, and 1:35.58 in the 200 free, which remained his best times until Wednesday). Andrew Mering projects that it will take a 42.63 to earn an invite for NCAAs in nthe 100 free, with a lower bound on that estimate of 42.43, so Krueger is pretty close to a lock now, taking the pressure off for the rest of his meet (though he does still need some ‘B cuts’ to fill out his event lineup).
Other Notable Swims:
- Texas’ Anelise Diner improved her placing in the 100 free with a 48.45. Her previous season-best was a 48.49. She’s still squarely on the bubble (48.50 is projected), but in these sprint freestyles, every hundredth has a chance at jumping a swimmer a place. She now ranks 28th nationally, which, with only Big 12 and Pac-12 women left to swim among Power 5 conferences, is pretty stable footing.
- West Virginia’s Emma Harris swam a 2:09.93 in the women’s 200 breaststroke time trial. The estimate for NCAAs is a 2:09.80, and she now ranks 34th nationally. It also broke her own School Record by two-tenths of a second.
2 things.
Host:
Please don’t use 25 splits. Such a pain!
Anyone:
I don’t get why anyone from Big 12 needs time trials before the meet starts. Less waves? Don’t like racing? Want to make the meet longer and then complain how tired you are after the meet is over? Then how is one going to handle NCAAs when you can’t do that and you add in prelims and finals on relays?
Yeah let’s not give a team a shot to send more kids to nationals /s.
Both the events mentioned above are last day events. Pressures off now they know how fast they can go