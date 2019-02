courtesy: Arena, a SwimSwam partner.

arena has renewed its sponsorship agreement with 2012 Olympic champion, Chad le Clos, through the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Chad le Clos is now in Italy to compete at the upcoming Trofeo Città di Milano swim meet.

“I’m really happy to extend this great partnership with arena.” said le Clos.

“Over the last decade my career has gone through a few different phases, with both highs and lows, and arena has always been there, no matter what.

That’s very important for me.

There are great suits and equipment, which are far and away the best on the market.

So as I look forward to the next few years and chasing my new goals. It’s great that I’ll still have arena in my corner.”

Le Clos’ career

Le Clos’ career started taking off in 2010.

His butterfly and IM performances stood out at the Youth Olympics in Singapore, the Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, and the World Short Course Championships in Dubai.

At 2012 London Olympic Games Le Clos won the gold medal in 200m fly, against the swimming legend Michael Phelps.

He also won:

two more Olympic silver medals (2016: 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly)

four World Championship golds and a silver (2017: 200m butterfly gold; 2015: 100m butterfly gold, 200m butterfly silver; 2013: 100m & 200m butterfly gold)

five Commonwealth Games gold medals, including all three butterfly events at the 2018 Games in Australia’s Gold Coast.

He’s been equally impressive in the 25m pool, racking up 10 World SC Championship gold medals overall since 2010.

His most recent victory came in 2018 SC Hangzhou’s Championships, where he won against Caeleb Dressel.

He’s also the current holder of the World short course 100m butterfly record, the Commonwealth Games 100m & 200m butterfly records (both set in 2018), and a two-time winner of the FINA Male Swimmer of the Year award (2014, 2018).

Plans for 2019

Le Clos’ primary goal for 2019 is to swim a personal best in 200m butterfly, while also medalling in both 100m & 200m butterfly at the upcoming World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

From a training perspective, he’s been doing more gym work for both power and injury prevention. Overall, 2019 is an important year in the four-year Olympic cycle, and so in terms of preparation Chad’s eye is already firmly on Tokyo 2020.

Beyond the Pool

The Chad Le Clos Foundation was recently launched with the aim of raising money for underprivileged kids who have difficulty getting to training and swim meets, or getting the right equipment.

Over the years he’s also been involved with work in impoverished areas of Durban and Cape Town. His Chad Le Clos Academy also does community outreach every few months.

