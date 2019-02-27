Olympians Flock To Trofeo Citta Di Milano This Weekend

2019 TROFEO CITTÀ DI MILANO

Friday, March 1st – Sunday, March 3rd

Milano – Piscina Samuele

LCM

Meet Site

This year’s Trofeo Cittá di Milano kicks off on Friday, with a star-studded international line-up set to take to the Piscina Samuele facility. Hungary’s powerhouse athletes of Katinka Hosszu and Laszlo Cseh have been announced as attending, as has fellow Olympian Chad Le Clos of South Africa.

Le Clos put up a stellar 100m fly performance at the 2018 edition of the event with a mark of 51.36 and also clocked a speedy 200m free to the tune of 1:48.32. Those two performances represent meet records, as does his 1:55.06 200m fly winning result from last year.

Italy’s 21-year-old European Championships bronze medalist from 2018 Andrea Vergani is slated to compete alongside countrymen Federica Pellegrini and Gregorio Paltrinieri. Both latter legends competed at the Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, with Pellegrini coming away with a 4x100m freestyle relay bronze, while Paltrinieri earned silver in the 1500m free. Veragani also competed in Hangzhou, finishing 22nd in the 50m free.

Of note, this meet is not sanctioned by FINA as a 2019 World Championships qualifying competition.