UVA’s Robby Giller Won’t Swim at ACCs

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)

NC State Wolfpack (results) Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Psych Sheet

University of Virginia sophomore Robby Giller is expected to miss all of the ACC Championships this week due to an unspecified injury suffered earlier this season. He would have been among the Cavaliers’ top scorers at the meet.

According to the UVA, “Robby was working hard to compete, but we made a decision to place his long term health and well-being ahead of his appearance at the ACC Championships.”

Last year, Giller 4th in the 500 free and 200 back, and 6th in 400 IM. Those three top-six appearances earned 76 points for the Cavaliers, tying him with Brendan Casey for the most on the team. This year, he was seeded in the top six in each of those events, with his time of 1:40.21 from the fall giving him the 2nd-highest seed in the 200 back.

Virginia probably wouldn’t have been challenging NC State for conference title this week even with Giller, but those potential points might have been more meaningful in the battle for second place against a Louisville Cardinals team that’s looked strong through the first two sessions, especially in last night’s relays.