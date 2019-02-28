2019 Big 12 Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 2 Prelims Real-Time

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (22x) & Texas women (6x) (results)

Day 2 of the 2019 Big 12 Championships will see men’s and women’s races of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. While the Longhorns are favored in all 6 individual swimming events on the day, after day 1’s relay results, there are opportunities for upsets. Look for Morgan Bullock of West Virginia in the 200 IM to make some noise, as well as her teammate Julia Nilton in the 50 free after a 23.48 fly split on the relay last night that was just .01 seconds short of Texas’ Remedy Rule.

The 1-meter diving prelims will also be held on Thursday, where Kansas’ Vicky Xu will make her first, and last, Big 12 appearance. Squared up against Texas junior Alison Gibson, who was 4th in the event at NCAAs last year, this might be the best event competition of the meet.

Note that many swimmers, especially Texas swimmers, will swim races as exhibitions. They are eligible for finals as non-scoring swimmers, but all scoring swimmers will be seeded ahead of them.

Women’s 500 Free – Prelims

Meet Record – Joanna Evans, Texas, 2017 – 4:36.97

Big 12 Record – Joanna Evans, Texas, 2017 – 4:35.05

Men’s 500 Free – Prelims

Meet Record – Clark Smith, Texas, 2017 – 4:08.42

Big 12 Record – Clark Smith, Texas, 2017 – 4:08.42

Women’s 200 IM – Prelims

Meet Record – Madisyn Cox, Texas, 2017 – 1:52.82

Big 12 Record – Madisyn Cox, Texas, 2017 – 1:52.82

Men’s 200 IM – Prelims

Meet Record – Will Licon, Texas, 2015 – 1:41.67

Big 12 Record – Will Licon, Texas, 2016 – 1:40.04

Women’s 50 Free – Prelims

Meet Record – Hee-Jin Chang, Texas, 2009 – 21.87

Conference Record – Rebecca Millard, Texas, 2017/Grace Ariola, Texas, 2018 – 21.73

Men’s 50 Free – Prelims