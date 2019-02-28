Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Grace Ariola on UT Women’s Big 12 Prep: How Rested Are They? (Video)

BIG 12 – MEN AND WOMEN

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY

  1. Texas – 1:36.86
  2. Iowa State – 1:39.83
  3. Kansas – 1:40.05

The Longhorns had four solid splits as they won by almost three seconds over Iowa State. Claire Adams(24.25), Kennedy Lohman (27.44), Remedy Rule (23.47) and Grace Ariola (21.70) combined for a 1:36.86. That’s 0.67 slower than they were earlier in the season, but that could be a positive sign for their NCAA performance next month, as in previous years they’ve been known to peak more in February than in March.

