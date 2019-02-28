No Morning Swims for Indiana’s Mohamed Samy on Thursday at Big Tens

2019 B1G MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 11am | Finals 6:30pm Where: University of Iowa (Central Time Zone)

University of Iowa (Central Time Zone) Defending Champion: Indiana Hoosiers x2 (results)

Indiana Hoosiers x2 (results) Live Results

Streaming: BTN Plus (must have a conference pass, not a school-specific pass)

BTN Plus (must have a conference pass, not a school-specific pass) Championship Central: here

here Thursday Morning Heat Sheets: here

After swimming a 1:33.36 on an 800 free relay leadoff on Wednesday evening to open the Big Ten Championships, Indiana junior Mohamed Samy is absent from Thursday morning’s heat sheets.

He would have been the 6th seed in the 50 free and the top seed in the 200 IM among Thursday morning’s events. His other likely entries would be the 200 free, 100 back, and 200 back. He skipped day 2 individual events last year too, instead taking on the 200 free/100 back double on day 3 instead.

The only other major (top 10) scratches on day 1 are Indiana’s Josh Romany, who ranks 5th in the conference in the 50 free this season; and Joe Fohlman of Ohio State who ranks 10th in the 50 free this season.