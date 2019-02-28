Get Ready: Tokyo 2020 Qualifying Competitions Now Published

Back in May of 2018, FINA announced the initial qualifying standards for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, including the new men’s 800m and women’s 1500m freestyle cuts. But at the time, the calendar of FINA-approved meets had yet to be published. That changed today, when the first wave of FINA-approved meets have now been officially entered as qualifying competitions for the next edition of the 2020 Summer Olympics.
FINA Tokyo 2020 Qualifying Calendar
Every National Federation organizing a Continental or Regional competition must apply to FINA for approval prior to the event being held for the results to be considered for Olympic qualification. The qualification period for both individual entries and relays is March 1, 2019 – June 29, 2020.
As in the past, the calendar is divided continentally, then by year, with just one competition listed so far for the calendar year 2020 (Cto. de Espana Open de Primavera P50, April 4-8, 2020, Spain).
Per the just-published calendar, the first competitions that fall within the qualification period beginning March 1st are the Flemish Swimming Open Championships and the Lithuanian Winter Championships, which both begin tomorrow.
Below are just a few highlights within the specific competitions listed thus far:
- Global
- All 3 stops of the 2019 FINA Champions Swim Series (April 27/28 in Guangzhou; May 11/12 in Budapest; 05/31 & 06/01 in Indianapolis)
- 18th FINA World Championships 2019, Gwangju, Korea
- 7th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2019, Budapest, Hungary
- FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 (if conducted in 50m pools)
- XVIII Pan American Games, August 6-10, 2019, Lima Peru
- America
- XXXIV CARIFTA 2019, April 20-24, 2019, Bridgetown, Barbados
- XXXII CCCAN Swimming Championships, July 3-7, 2019, Bridgetown, Barbados
- Arena Grand Prix de Natacion Senior, April 11-15, 2019, Tijuana, Mexico
- 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series (all stops)
- 2019 Phillips 66 U.S. Summer Nationals, July 31-August 4, 2019, Palo Alto, California
- 2019 U.S. Winter National Championships, December 4-7, 2019, Atlanta, Georgia
- Asia
- 2019 Chinese National Swimming Championships, March 24-31, 2019, Qingdao, China
- 30th South East Asian Games, December 2-7, 2019, New Clark City, Philippines
- Europe
- Austrian National Championships, August 1-4, 2019, Innsbruck Austria
- Flemish Swimming Open Championships, March 1-3, 2019, Antwerp, Belgium
- Danish Long Course Championships, July 11-14, 2019, Copenhagen, DEN
- Trofeu Ciutat de Barcelona, June 15-16, 2919, Barcelona, Spain
- Circuito Open Comunidad de Madrid, Jun 29-30, 2019, Madrid, Spain
- Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour, March 22-24, 2019, Marseille, France
- French National Championships, April 16-21, 2019, Rennes, France
- Mare Nostrum Canet en Roussillon, June 11-12, 2019, Canet en Roussillon, France
- 56° Sette Colli Trophy, June 21-12, 2019, Rome, Italy
- Lithuanian Winter Championships, March 1-2, 2019, Alytus, Lithuania
- Malmsten Swim Open Stockholm, April 12-15, 2019, Stockholm, Sweden
- Swedeish Championships, June 28-July 2, 2019, Malmoe, Sweden
- Cto. de Espana Open de Primavera P50, April 4-8, 2020, Spain
- Oceania
- Pacific Games, July 8-13, 2019, Samoa
Leave a Reply