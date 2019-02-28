Get Ready: Tokyo 2020 Qualifying Competitions Now Published

Back in May of 2018, FINA announced the initial qualifying standards for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, including the new men’s 800m and women’s 1500m freestyle cuts. But at the time, the calendar of FINA-approved meets had yet to be published. That changed today, when the first wave of FINA-approved meets have now been officially entered as qualifying competitions for the next edition of the 2020 Summer Olympics.

FINA Tokyo 2020 Qualifying Calendar

Every National Federation organizing a Continental or Regional competition must apply to FINA for approval prior to the event being held for the results to be considered for Olympic qualification. The qualification period for both individual entries and relays is March 1, 2019 – June 29, 2020.

As in the past, the calendar is divided continentally, then by year, with just one competition listed so far for the calendar year 2020 (Cto. de Espana Open de Primavera P50, April 4-8, 2020, Spain).

Per the just-published calendar, the first competitions that fall within the qualification period beginning March 1st are the Flemish Swimming Open Championships and the Lithuanian Winter Championships, which both begin tomorrow.

Below are just a few highlights within the specific competitions listed thus far:

Global All 3 stops of the 2019 FINA Champions Swim Series (April 27/28 in Guangzhou; May 11/12 in Budapest; 05/31 & 06/01 in Indianapolis) 18th FINA World Championships 2019, Gwangju, Korea 7th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships 2019, Budapest, Hungary FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 (if conducted in 50m pools) XVIII Pan American Games, August 6-10, 2019, Lima Peru



America XXXIV CARIFTA 2019, April 20-24, 2019, Bridgetown, Barbados XXXII CCCAN Swimming Championships, July 3-7, 2019, Bridgetown, Barbados Arena Grand Prix de Natacion Senior, April 11-15, 2019, Tijuana, Mexico 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series (all stops) 2019 Phillips 66 U.S. Summer Nationals, July 31-August 4, 2019, Palo Alto, California 2019 U.S. Winter National Championships, December 4-7, 2019, Atlanta, Georgia



Asia 2019 Chinese National Swimming Championships, March 24-31, 2019, Qingdao, China 30th South East Asian Games, December 2-7, 2019, New Clark City, Philippines



Europe Austrian National Championships, August 1-4, 2019, Innsbruck Austria Flemish Swimming Open Championships, March 1-3, 2019, Antwerp, Belgium Danish Long Course Championships, July 11-14, 2019, Copenhagen, DEN Trofeu Ciutat de Barcelona, June 15-16, 2919, Barcelona, Spain Circuito Open Comunidad de Madrid, Jun 29-30, 2019, Madrid, Spain Meeting International FFN – Golden Tour, March 22-24, 2019, Marseille, France French National Championships, April 16-21, 2019, Rennes, France Mare Nostrum Canet en Roussillon, June 11-12, 2019, Canet en Roussillon, France 56° Sette Colli Trophy, June 21-12, 2019, Rome, Italy Lithuanian Winter Championships, March 1-2, 2019, Alytus, Lithuania Malmsten Swim Open Stockholm, April 12-15, 2019, Stockholm, Sweden Swedeish Championships, June 28-July 2, 2019, Malmoe, Sweden Cto. de Espana Open de Primavera P50, April 4-8, 2020, Spain

