Florida Set for Last Chance Meet vs. William & Mary, FGCU, Miami

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams return to action this week as they host the last chance meet at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium starting Friday. This meet will serve as the last opportunity for swimmers to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

On the men’s side, swimmers from Florida and William & Mary will be trying to clock NCAA cut times. UF will be joined by Florida Gulf Coast and Miami on the women’s side.

Prelims begin at 10 a.m. each day. Finals will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking: On Friday, March 1, prelims parking will be available on the North Lawn, in front of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Parking for the finals on Friday and all day Saturday, March 2, will be available in the North Lot of the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Entrance: Spectator entrance will be Gate 2. Please be aware that there are metal detectors at this entrance.

Fans unable to be in attendance can follow along on Meet Mobile.