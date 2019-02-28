Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Florida Set for Last Chance Meet vs. William & Mary, FGCU, Miami

February 28th, 2019 College, NCAA Division I Mid-Major, SEC

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams return to action this week as they host the last chance meet at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center Natatorium starting Friday. This meet will serve as the last opportunity for swimmers to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

On the men’s side, swimmers from Florida and William & Mary will be trying to clock NCAA cut times. UF will be joined by Florida Gulf Coast and Miami on the women’s side.

Prelims begin at 10 a.m. each day. Finals will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Parking:  On Friday, March 1, prelims parking will be available on the North Lawn, in front of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Parking for the finals on Friday and all day Saturday, March 2, will be available in the North Lot of the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

Entrance:  Spectator entrance will be Gate 2.  Please be aware that there are metal detectors at this entrance.

Fans unable to be in attendance can follow along on Meet Mobile.

Order of Events
Friday, March 1
500 Free
200 IM
50 Free
400 IM
100 Fly
200 Free
100 Breast
100 Back
Saturday, March 2
1,650 Free*
200 Back
100 Free
200 Breast
200 Fly

*Timed Final Event

 

MEN’S SWIMMING STANDARDS
EVENT A Standard B Standard
50 Free 19.00 19.96
100 Free 41.88 43.80
200 Free 1:32.13 1:36.32
500 Free 4:12.22 4:23.34
1,650 Free 14:39.56 15:26.19
100 Fly 45.24 47.43
200 Fly 1:41.02 1:46.69
100 Back 45.12 47.77
200 Back 1:39.38 1:45.04
100 Breast 51.73 54.27
200 Breast 1:52.94 1:58.43
200 IM 1:41.34 1:46.77
400 IM 3:39.37 3:51.46

 

WOMEN’S SWIMMING STANDARDS
EVENT A Standard B Standard
50 Free 21.74 22.76
100 Free 47.35 49.51
200 Free 1:43.17 1:47.12
500 Free 4:36.30 4:47.20
1,650 Free 15:53.50 16:30.59
100 Fly 51.03 53.76
200 Fly 1:53.48 1:59.23
100 Back 50.99 53.94
200 Back 1:50.50 1:57.11
100 Breast 58.79 1:01.84
200 Breast 2:06.94 2:13.97
200 IM 1:54.31 1:59.94
400 IM 4:04.16 4:17.30

