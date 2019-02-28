2019 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 2’s A/B/C Finalist Tallies

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

NC State Wolfpack (results) Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Psych Sheet

Championship Central

Here are the team scores through day 1 swimming events, with all 3 diving events factored in:

Duke – 258 Florida State – 247 Louisville – 243 NC State – 227 Virginia Tech – 196 Virginia – 184 Georgia Tech – 179 Miami (FL) – 161* North Carolina – 146 Notre Dame – 127 Pitt – 94 Boston College – 64

*Note: Miami has only divers on their men’s team, so 161 will remain their score for the entire meet.

Teams began to stratify on day 2 of the 2019 ACC Championships, with the expected top 4 teams (NC State, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Louisville) separating themselves from the rest of the conference with 12, 11, 12, and 11 finalists, respectively.

NC State leads all teams with 8 A-finalists, including 4 in the 50 free (where their chief challengers, Virginia, had 0). Virginia went big in the 200 IM with 3 in the A-final, but with with no Robby Giller, they only had 2 in the A final in the 500.

NC State’s prelims session should be enough to lift them to the top of the “all diving included” standings at the end of day 2. The Wolfpack should open up over a 100-point lead on the field in Thursday’s finals session, leaving the other 3 teams to battle for 2nd.

Day 2 A/B/C Finals, by Event:

500 free 200 IM 50 free Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down NC State 3 2 0 NC State 1 1 0 NC State 4 1 0 Virginia 2 1 0 Virginia 3 0 2 Virginia 0 1 2 Virginia Tech 1 2 2 Virginia Tech 2 1 0 Virginia Tech 1 1 2 Louisville 1 2 4 Louisville 1 0 1 Louisville 1 0 0 Notre Dame 1 1 1 Notre Dame 0 2 3 Notre Dame 0 0 0 Florida State 0 0 0 Florida State 0 1 0 Florida State 1 2 2 Pitt 0 0 0 Pitt 0 2 0 Pitt 1 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Georgia Tech 1 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Duke 0 0 0 Duke 0 1 2 Duke 0 2 1 UNC 0 0 0 UNC 0 0 0 UNC 0 1 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0

Day 2 A/B/C/ Finals, Total: