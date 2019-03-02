Indiana Has 14 A-Finals Swims on Day 4 of 2019 Big Ten Championships

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Indiana men put together an emphatic final morning session to lock-up their 3rd-straight Big Ten title and 27th overall. While technically no points were scored, Indiana have 14 swimmers seeded to finish in the A final in Saturday evening’s swimming session alone. That doesn’t include the 400 free relay, in which the Hoosiers will be favored after a dominant, meet-record performance in the 200 free relay; or diving, where Indiana always scores big.

The next-closest teams are Michigan and Ohio State, with 8 seeded each. Those two teams combined account for 30 out of the 40 A-final swims on Saturday evening (including the fastest heat of the timed-final mile).

TEAM SCORES AFTER DAY 3

1. Indiana 1144

2. Michigan 1026

3. Ohio State 823

4. Purdue 501

5. Minnesota 455.5

6. Penn State 397

7. Wisconsin 393.5

8. Iowa 359

9. Northwestern 267

10. Michigan State 161

There’s really not enough room for much, if any, movement in the top 5 teams. The only real team battle to watch on Saturday evening will be for 6th place between Penn State and Wisconsin, who enter the day separated by just 3.5 points. The two had about-equal performances in swimming (Wisconsin has an extra A-finalist, but Penn State has 3 more total scorers). While Penn State has had the superior diving performance thus far from senior Hector Garcia, platform isn’t his specialty. He’s the school record holder in the event, but was only 18th at Big Tens last year. While he’s doing a little better through 2 of 6 rounds of the platform (15th as this is going live), Wisconsin’s Kevin Pomeroy is in A-final position: 6th so far.

In other words, if Penn State hopes to hold off Wisconsin for 5th, they’ll have to do it in the lanes. Penn State was 8th at last year’s meet.

A/B/C Finalists on Day 4

Not including platform diving or 400 free relay:

200 back 100 free 200 breast 200 fly 1650 free Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Team A B C Indiana 3 0 1 Indiana 2 1 2 Indiana 3 1 0 Indiana 3 0 1 Indiana 3 1 0 Michigan 1 1 2 Michigan 1 1 0 Michigan 2 3 2 Michigan 1 0 1 Michigan 3 0 1 Ohio State 0 0 1 Ohio State 2 1 2 Ohio State 2 1 1 Ohio State 3 2 0 Ohio State 1 1 0 Purdue 2 0 1 Purdue 0 2 1 Purdue 0 1 0 Purdue 0 2 1 Purdue 0 3 1 Iowa 1 0 1 Iowa 1 2 2 Iowa 0 1 1 Iowa 0 1 0 Iowa 0 1 2 Minnesota 0 1 2 Minnesota 1 0 0 Minnesota 1 0 2 Minnesota 0 1 1 Minnesota 0 1 1 Wisconsin 1 1 0 Wisconsin 0 1 1 Wisconsin 0 1 0 Wisconsin 1 0 1 Wisconsin 0 0 1 Penn State 0 2 0 Penn State 1 0 0 Penn State 0 0 1 Penn State 0 1 3 Penn State 0 1 1 Northwestern 0 3 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 Northwestern 1 0 1 Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State Michigan State 0 0 0 Michigan State 0 1 0 Michigan State 0 0 0

Day 4 A/B/C Final Totals:

Not including platform diving or 400 free relay: