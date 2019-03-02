Luca Urlando Is NAG Hunting this week in College Station (Video)

Reported by Torrey Hart.

COLLEGE STATION SECTIONALS

February 28th-March 3rd, 2019

Texas A&M University, College Station, Texas

25y (SCY) prelims/50m (LCM) finals

Fresh off of breaking the 200 free NAG record last night, DART Swimming’s Gianluca Urlando had himself another day College Station. The biggest win margin of the night came from the 16-year-old, who scared Michael Phelps‘ long course 200 fly record (1:54.58), splitting 25.98/28.61/29.83/31.34 en route to a 1:55.76 finish – his best is 1:55.21. Urlando set the short course NAG record of 1:40.91 in December. In second in that race was 21-year-old Hector Ruvalcaba Cruz in 2:01.81, and in third, Katy Aquatics’ Seung Joon Ahgn in 2:03.22.

At the end of the night, Urlando became the fourth 16-year-old in U.S. history to break :50 in the 100m free, with only Caeleb Dressel’s 49.28, Destin Lasco’s 49.40, and Adam Chaney’s 49.95 ahead of him. He led off DART’s winning relay in 49.97, a new best time by over 3.5 seconds; it was the fastest split in the field by two full seconds. Eric Fierro (55.96), Connor Daniels (52.08), and Christopher Ranlett (52.21) followed him for a final time of 3:30.22. Lakeside Aquatic Club was second in 3:31.29, and Nitro was just behind in 3:31.98.