WATCH: Mason Manta Rays’ 800 Free Relay National Age Group Record

2019 SPEEDO SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

  • March 1st-3rd, 2019
  • Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee
  • 25y, prelims/finals
  • Real-Time Results
  • Psych Sheets

The Mason Manta Rays group of  Adam ChaneyJacob McDonaldJake Foster, and Carson Foster combined for a 6:23.14 in the 800 free relay on Friday at the Southern Premier meet. That broke their own National Age Group Record of 6:23.97 set at Winter Juniors in December.

Below, see video of that race, plus select other A-finals from the meet, courtesy Jim Foster:

Doconc

Thx for the video!!

7 seconds ago

