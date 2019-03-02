WATCH: Mason Manta Rays’ 800 Free Relay National Age Group Record

2019 SPEEDO SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET
- March 1st-3rd, 2019
- Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee
- 25y, prelims/finals
The Mason Manta Rays group of Adam Chaney, Jacob McDonald, Jake Foster, and Carson Foster combined for a 6:23.14 in the 800 free relay on Friday at the Southern Premier meet. That broke their own National Age Group Record of 6:23.97 set at Winter Juniors in December.
Below, see video of that race, plus select other A-finals from the meet, courtesy Jim Foster:
