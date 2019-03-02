Jake Foster Posts 3:42 400 IM at Southern Premier Day 1 Finals

2019 SPEEDO SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 1st-3rd, 2019

Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee

25y, prelims/finals

The first day of the Southern Premier was action packed, including many new times landing high up on all-time age group rankings, and a National Age Group Record. This recap will be focused on the “open” events.

Starting with the NAG, Mason Manta Rays broke the 15-18 800 free relay record, a record which Mason Manta Rays already held from 2018. The squad of Adam Chaney (1:35.99), Jacob McDonald (1:37.29), Jake Foster (1:36.25), and Carson Foster (1:33.61) combined for a 6:23.14, undercutting the previous record of 6:23.97. The relay members were exactly the same as last year, but they swam in the exact reversed order (C. Foster, J. Foster, McDonald, Chaney).

Speaking of fast relays, Nashville Aquatic Club swam a blistering 1:29.24 in the girls 200 free relay to win by 3 seconds. Meaghan Raab led off the relay in 22.94, with Alex Walsh then splitting 21.98, Lauren Hunt splitting 23.29, and Gretchen Walsh throwing down a crazy 21.03 on the anchor.

Jake Foster went a best time to handily win the boys 400 IM, also landing himself in the all-time top 10 for 17-18 boys. Foster swam a 3:42.28, thanks to quality splits all around (51.30/58.14/1:00.91/51.93). He undercut his previous best time of 3:43.64, which stood 13th in the 17-18 rankings. Now both Carson brothers are in the 17-18 top 10, as Carson currently stands 4th. Jake also won the 100 breast in a lifetime best, posting a 52.92, dropping .28 seconds. The time now ties Foster for 19th all time 17-18 boys along with Jacob Molacek.

Carson Foster opted to not swim finals of the 100 breast after finishing 2nd in prelims, instead focusing on the 200 back. The time elevates Carson to 5th all-time for 17-18 boys, after his 1:40.74 this morning had landed him in a tie for 7th. He dropped a total of 1.13 seconds from his previous best time, and interestingly, he split 25 on all 3 of the last 3 50s.

Alex Walsh won a pair of events for herself. In the 100 breast, she swam a quick 58.87 to claim a very decisive victory. The time was off Walsh’s best of 58.19 . In the 400 IM, Walsh swam a 4:07.98, marking an 8 second drop. Gretchen Walsh won the girls 200 free, posting a lifetime best 1:44.91. The time comes in 13th all-time for 15-16 girls. Walsh had a previous best of 1:45.80.

Tristen Ulett dropped a best time 1:54.46 to win the girls 200 back. The time raises the 16-year-old to atie for 32 all-time in the 15-16 rankings.