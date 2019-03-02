Indiana Breaks B1G 200 Free Relay Record

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2

University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)

Live results

Live Video

Championship Central

On day 3 of the Men’s Big Ten Championships, the IU Hoosiers broke the B1G record in the 200 free relay, surpassing the 2013 mark of 1:16.42 with a 1:16.01. The winning time also set a new IU program record, which was originally broken at the 2018 NCAA DI Championships with a 1:16.31.

Indiana swapped out 3 legs from last year’s relay (Khalafalla, Pieroni, Romany), with Bruno Blaskovic being the only returning member of that group to contribute to the new 2019 mark.

Comparative Splits

IU, 2019 IU, 2018 Michigan, 2013 50 Apple (19.29) 19.29 Khalafalla (19.40) 19.40 Turk (19.48) 19.48 100 Blaskovic (18.88) 38.17 Pieroni (18.88) 38.28 M. Ortiz (19.08) 38.56 150 Lanza (18.91) 57.08 Blaskovic (18.83) 57.11 Fletcher (19.27) 57.83 200 Hamblin (18.93) 1:16.01 Romany (19.20) 1:16.31 B. Ortiz (18.59) 1:16.42

Original report

200 FREE RELAY FINALS

B1G Meet Record– 1:16.42 MICHIGAN (Turk, M. Ortiz, Fletcher, B. Ortiz)

Pool Record– 1:15.79 IU (S Bilis, R Held, A Schiellerup, D Williams)

Indiana (Apple, Blaskovic, Lanza, Hamblin)- 1:16.01 Ohio State (Loy, Gaziev, Chavez, Sugar)- 1:16.36 Minnesota (Becker, Thomas, Pokkinen, Yudashkin)- 1:17.24

The Hoosiers took their 5th victory of the session, with diver James Connor winning the 3-meter beforehand. The relay of Zach Apple (19.29), Bruno Blaskovic (18.88), Vini Lanza (18.91), and Brandon Hamblin (18.93) eclipsed the 2013 B1G record of 1:16.42.

Taking a close second and also going under the B1G record was the Ohio State relay (1:16.36). Taking third was the Minnesota relay with a 1:17.24.

The Hoosier’s record-breaking relay is now #5 in the NCAA, along with Ohio State’s #8-ranked relay.