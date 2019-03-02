Indiana Breaks B1G 200 Free Relay Record

BIG TEN – MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 27 – Saturday, March 2
- University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA (Central Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Indiana (1x) (results)
On day 3 of the Men’s Big Ten Championships, the IU Hoosiers broke the B1G record in the 200 free relay, surpassing the 2013 mark of 1:16.42 with a 1:16.01. The winning time also set a new IU program record, which was originally broken at the 2018 NCAA DI Championships with a 1:16.31.
Indiana swapped out 3 legs from last year’s relay (Khalafalla, Pieroni, Romany), with Bruno Blaskovic being the only returning member of that group to contribute to the new 2019 mark.
Comparative Splits
|IU, 2019
|IU, 2018
|Michigan, 2013
|50
|Apple (19.29) 19.29
|Khalafalla (19.40) 19.40
|Turk (19.48) 19.48
|100
|Blaskovic (18.88) 38.17
|Pieroni (18.88) 38.28
|M. Ortiz (19.08) 38.56
|150
|Lanza (18.91) 57.08
|Blaskovic (18.83) 57.11
|Fletcher (19.27) 57.83
|200
|Hamblin (18.93) 1:16.01
|Romany (19.20) 1:16.31
|B. Ortiz (18.59) 1:16.42
Original report
200 FREE RELAY FINALS
B1G Meet Record– 1:16.42 MICHIGAN (Turk, M. Ortiz, Fletcher, B. Ortiz)
- Pool Record– 1:15.79 IU (S Bilis, R Held, A Schiellerup, D Williams)
- Indiana (Apple, Blaskovic, Lanza, Hamblin)- 1:16.01
- Ohio State (Loy, Gaziev, Chavez, Sugar)- 1:16.36
- Minnesota (Becker, Thomas, Pokkinen, Yudashkin)- 1:17.24
The Hoosiers took their 5th victory of the session, with diver James Connor winning the 3-meter beforehand. The relay of Zach Apple (19.29), Bruno Blaskovic (18.88), Vini Lanza (18.91), and Brandon Hamblin (18.93) eclipsed the 2013 B1G record of 1:16.42.
Taking a close second and also going under the B1G record was the Ohio State relay (1:16.36). Taking third was the Minnesota relay with a 1:17.24.
The Hoosier’s record-breaking relay is now #5 in the NCAA, along with Ohio State’s #8-ranked relay.
1). Romany is a senior this year. 2). Who is Brent? It is Bruno Blaskovic