2019 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

This morning, NC State junior Coleman Stewart took the top seed in both the 100 fly and the 100 back. As we said this morning, the Wolfpack swimmers have been putting up strong times, even if it was a bit surprising that victory eluded them in both the 50 free and the 200 free relay last night. Stewart is a perfect example of that — Stewart’s 44.44 this morning, his second swim of the session, moves him to #4 all-time, behind only Ryan Murphy, Nick Thoman, and John Shebat.

NC State put 9 men into A-finals tonight, and Louisville and Virginia did the same. The Cardinals grabbed the top seed in two events, with freshman Bartosz Piszczorowicz going 1:33.49 in the 200 free and defending champion Evgenii Somov putting up a 52.26 in the 100 breast.

Virginia’s Brendan Casey will be swimming in lane 4 in the A-final of the 400 IM after going 3:41.42 this morning. Louisville and Virginia will separate themselves from Florida State and Virginia Tech tonight, and it should be an exciting battle for 2nd between the Cardinals and the Cavaliers for the rest of the meet.

100 FLY

Meet Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 44.79 – 2017

ACC Record – Ryan Held, NC State, 44.79 – 2017

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 45.86

Kanoa Kaeloaloha (Florida State) – 44.93 Coleman Stewart (NC State) – 45.09 Noah Henlsey (NC State) – 45.33

When we spoke with FSU head coach Neal Studd last night, he suggested that Kanoa Kaleoaloha had a shot at breaking the 45-second mark in this event today, and sure enough, the Seminole did just that tonight, winning in a time of 44.93 that moves him ahead of Maxime Rooney for the #1 time in the country this season.

In the post-race interview, Kaeloaloha said that he had no clue where he was in relation to the rest of the field, but that he knew he hurt a lot so that “must be good.” Kaleoaloha was out in 20.89, putting him 2nd behind Virginia’s Bryce Keblish at that point, and closed in 24.04, the fastest in the field.

Top-seeded Coleman Stewart was near the front of the pack the whole way, but couldn’t quite catch Kaeloaloha, and ended up settling for 2nd, in 45.09. Teammate Noah Hensley knocked 0.44s off his time from this morning to take 3rd in 45.33.

Louisville’s Nick Albiero punched his NCAA ticket by taking 4th in 45.37, just behind Henlsey. Keblish settled for 5th with a 45.51, shaving a couple hundredths off his time from this morning. Keblish’s teammate Zach Fong was right behind him at 45.70, followed by NC State’s James Bretchser (45.88) and Pitt’s Blaise Vera (46.29).

NC State’s Nyls Korstanje took the B-final in 45.62, which should help solidify his NCAA invite, although his 19.29 in the 50 free may be enough to get him, regardless.

400 IM

Meet Record – Robert Owen, Virginia Tech, 3:38.43 – 2017

ACC Record – Gal Nevo, Georgia Tech, 3:38.00 – 2009

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 3:43.81

200 FREE

Meet Record – Scot Robinson, Virginia, 1:32.45 – 2010

ACC Record – Andreas Vazaois, NC State, 1:31.32 – 2018

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 1:34.06

100 BREAST

Meet Record – Peter Kropp, Duke, 51.46 – 2017

ACC Record – Brandon Fiala, Virginia Tech, 51.30

Estimated NCAA Invite Time – 52.62

100 BACK