2019 ACC (M) Championships: Day 3’s A/B/C Finalists

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm

Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)

NC State Wolfpack (results) Live Results: here

here Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)

WatchESPN (subscription required) Psych Sheet

Championship Central

At the conclusion of day 2 on Thursday, NC State led the team race fairly handily with 545.5 points – ahead of Louisville in 2nd with 437 points and Virginia Tech in 3rd with 412.5 points. The Wolfpack and Cardinals took care of business in prelims on Friday morning, likely solidifying their 1-2 positions in the team race at the day’s end. However, Virginia made a massive push – putting themselves in a position to be sitting in 3rd place at the end of day 3. If all seeds hold from prelims, NC State will add 357 points (swimming only) and Louisville and Virginia will add 308 and 300, respectively.

NC State claimed the most finals swims for Friday night with 19. Both Virginia and Notre Dame will have 17 swims, while Louisville will have 15. Additionally, NC State, Louisville, and Virginia led all teams with 9 A-finalists apiece.

TEAM SCORES (AFTER THURSDAY)*

NC State: 545.5 points Louisville: 437 Virginia Tech: 412.5 Florida State: 406 Virginia: 392 Duke: 357 Notre Dame: 262 Georgia Tech: 260 Pittsburgh: 206 North Carolina: 197 Miami (FL): 161** Boston College: 96

*With all diving included

**Diving only

DAY 3 A/B/C FINALS, BY EVENT:

100 FLY 400 IM 200 FREE 100 BREAST 100 BACK Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down NC State 3 2 0 NC State 1 1 1 NC State 2 0 2 NC State 1 1 0 NC State 2 2 1 Louisville 1 1 1 Louisville 1 1 0 Louisville 3 2 1 Louisville 1 0 0 Louisville 3 0 0 Virginia 2 0 1 Virginia 3 1 1 Virginia 2 1 1 Virginia 1 1 0 Virginia 1 0 2 Notre Dame 0 3 1 Notre Dame 1 1 3 Notre Dame 0 0 1 Notre Dame 0 3 2 Notre Dame 1 0 1 Florida State 1 1 0 Florida State 0 1 0 Florida State 0 1 1 Florida State 1 0 1 Florida State 0 2 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 1 Virginia Tech 1 1 2 Virginia Tech 1 2 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 1 Virginia Tech 0 1 0 Pittsburgh 1 0 1 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 Pittsburgh 0 2 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 1 North Carolina 0 1 1 North Carolina 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 North Carolina 2 0 1 North Carolina 0 1 1 Duke 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 Duke 0 1 1 Duke 1 1 1 Duke 1 0 1 Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Georgia Tech 0 1 1 Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Georgia Tech 1 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 2 1 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 2 Boston College 0 0 0

DAY 2 A/B/C FINALS, TOTAL: