2019 ACC (M) Championships: Day 3’s A/B/C Finalists

by Maclin Simpson 4

March 01st, 2019 ACC, College, News

2019 ACC MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • When: Wednesday, February 27th to Saturday, March 2nd | Prelims 10:00am | Finals 6:00pm
  • Where: Greensboro Aquatics Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
  • Defending Champion: NC State Wolfpack (results)
  • Live Results: here
  • Streaming: WatchESPN (subscription required)
  • Psych Sheet
  • Championship Central

At the conclusion of day 2 on Thursday, NC State led the team race fairly handily with 545.5 points – ahead of Louisville in 2nd with 437 points and Virginia Tech in 3rd with 412.5 points. The Wolfpack and Cardinals took care of business in prelims on Friday morning, likely solidifying their 1-2 positions in the team race at the day’s end. However, Virginia made a massive push – putting themselves in a position to be sitting in 3rd place at the end of day 3. If all seeds hold from prelims, NC State will add 357 points (swimming only) and Louisville and Virginia will add 308 and 300, respectively.

NC State claimed the most finals swims for Friday night with 19. Both Virginia and Notre Dame will have 17 swims, while Louisville will have 15. Additionally, NC State, Louisville, and Virginia led all teams with 9 A-finalists apiece.

TEAM SCORES (AFTER THURSDAY)*

  1. NC State: 545.5 points
  2. Louisville: 437
  3. Virginia Tech: 412.5
  4. Florida State: 406
  5. Virginia: 392
  6. Duke: 357
  7. Notre Dame: 262
  8. Georgia Tech: 260
  9. Pittsburgh: 206
  10. North Carolina: 197
  11. Miami (FL): 161**
  12. Boston College: 96

*With all diving included

**Diving only

DAY 3 A/B/C FINALS, BY EVENT:

100 FLY 400 IM 200 FREE 100 BREAST 100 BACK
Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down Team Up Mid Down
NC State 3 2 0 NC State 1 1 1 NC State 2 0 2 NC State 1 1 0 NC State 2 2 1
Louisville 1 1 1 Louisville 1 1 0 Louisville 3 2 1 Louisville 1 0 0 Louisville 3 0 0
Virginia 2 0 1 Virginia 3 1 1 Virginia 2 1 1 Virginia 1 1 0 Virginia 1 0 2
Notre Dame 0 3 1 Notre Dame 1 1 3 Notre Dame 0 0 1 Notre Dame 0 3 2 Notre Dame 1 0 1
Florida State 1 1 0 Florida State 0 1 0 Florida State 0 1 1 Florida State 1 0 1 Florida State 0 2 0
Virginia Tech 0 0 1 Virginia Tech 1 1 2 Virginia Tech 1 2 0 Virginia Tech 0 0 1 Virginia Tech 0 1 0
Pittsburgh 1 0 1 Pittsburgh 1 1 0 Pittsburgh 0 1 0 Pittsburgh 0 2 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 1
North Carolina 0 1 1 North Carolina 0 0 0 North Carolina 0 0 0 North Carolina 2 0 1 North Carolina 0 1 1
Duke 0 0 0 Duke 0 0 0 Duke 0 1 1 Duke 1 1 1 Duke 1 0 1
Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Georgia Tech 0 1 1 Georgia Tech 0 0 1 Georgia Tech 1 0 0 Georgia Tech 0 2 1
Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 0 Boston College 0 0 2 Boston College 0 0 0

DAY 2 A/B/C FINALS, TOTAL:

TOTALS
Team Up Mid Down Totals
NC State 9 6 4 19
Louisville 9 4 2 15
Virginia 9 3 5 17
Notre Dame 2 7 8 17
Florida State 2 5 2 9
Virginia Tech 2 4 4 10
Pittsburgh 2 4 2 8
North Carolina 2 2 3 7
Duke 2 2 3 7
Georgia Tech 1 3 5 9
Boston College 0 0 2 2

4
