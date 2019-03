2019 SPEEDO SOUTHERN PREMIER MEET

March 1st-3rd, 2019

Alan Jones Aquatic Center, University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Tennessee

25y, prelims/finals

All warmup pools were back in action on Friday evening at the 2019 Southern Premier meet in Knoxville, Tennessee. The boys of the Mason Manta Rays were all-systems-go as well, and swam their way to a new National Age Group Record in the 800 free relay.

The team of Adam Chaney, Jacob McDonald, Jake Foster, and Carson Foster combined for a 6:23.14. That took another 8-tenths of a second off their old 15-18 National Age Group Record of 6:23.97, set at Winter Juniors in December.

The same group of Mason swimmers, albeit in a different order, re-set their own record after breaking it by more than 4 seconds in December.

Comparative Splits, last 4 NAG Records, boys’ 15-18 800 Yard Free Relay:

SWIMMAC ’13 CARMEL ’17 MASON ’18 MASON ’19 Josa – 1:38.49 Kibler – 1:33.78 C. Foster – 1:34.04 Chaney – 1:35.99 Manchester – 1:37.49 Sherman – 1:39.62 J. Foster – 1:35.50 McDonald – 1:37.29 Chadwick – 1:38.12 Mitchell – 1:38.87 McDonald – 1:38.02 J. Foster – 1:36.25 Darmody – 1:34.80 Davis – 1:35.98 Chaney – 1:36.41 C. Foster – 1:33.61 6:28.90 6:28.25 6:23.97 6:23.14

The Foster brothers, the best known among the Mason swimmers, actually, on net, added time from the previous record. It was McDonald, who dropped more than 7 tenths from his previous split, and Chaney, who was faster on a flat-start on Friday than he was on a rolling start in December, who made up the gap on the record.

The same foursome won the 200 free relay in 1:19.76, which is exactly half-a-second short of the 15-18 record in that race.

Chaney is still only 16, meaning that this relay wasn’t eligible to break the 17-18 National Age Group Record. That record still belongs to SwimMAC’s 2013 relay of Matthew Josa, Jack Manchester, Michael Chadwick, and Kyle Darmody, who swam a 6:28.90.

Full meet recap to follow.