Mason Manta Rays Break National Age Group Record by 4+ Seconds

Swimming in the opening relays-only session at the 2018 Winter Junior Championships – West, the boys of the Mason Manta Rays took more than 4 seconds off the old National Age Group Record in the 800 yard free relay. The team’s 6:23.97, which won the race by almost 7 seconds ahead of Carmel, broke the old record (held by Carmel) of 6:28.25 that was done at last year’s Winter Championships – East meet in Knoxville.

This is the same relay that, at last year’s meet, took 2nd in 6:28.95 – the 2nd-fastest time in age group history. The big names are the two leadoffs, brothers Carson and Jake Foster, but they weren’t the difference-makers here, because they in fact combined to split about 7-tenths slower than they were at last year’s meet. Their teammates, Jacob McDonald and Adam Chaney put in huge drops of 1.28 seconds and 4.34 seconds, respectively.

Chaney’s best flat-start 200 free is a 1:39.50. He’s been more proficient to this point of his career in the sprint freestyle and backstroke events than the 200s, but he seems to be developing his endurance a little more, based on the split.

Both Chaney and McDonald are still only 16, meaning that this relay wasn’t eligible to break the 17-18 National Age Group Record. That record still belongs to SwimMAC’s 2013 relay of Matthew Josa, Jack Manchester, Michael Chadwick, and Kyle Darmody, who swam a 6:28.90.

Comparative Splits