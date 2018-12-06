Mason Manta Rays Break National Age Group Record by 4+ Seconds

Swimming in the opening relays-only session at the 2018 Winter Junior Championships – West, the boys of the Mason Manta Rays took more than 4 seconds off the old National Age Group Record in the 800 yard free relay. The team’s 6:23.97, which won the race by almost 7 seconds ahead of Carmel, broke the old record (held by Carmel) of 6:28.25 that was done at last year’s Winter Championships – East meet in Knoxville.

This is the same relay that, at last year’s meet, took 2nd in 6:28.95 – the 2nd-fastest time in age group history. The big names are the two leadoffs, brothers Carson and Jake Foster, but they weren’t the difference-makers here, because they in fact combined to split about 7-tenths slower than they were at last year’s meet. Their teammates, Jacob McDonald and Adam Chaney put in huge drops of 1.28 seconds and 4.34 seconds, respectively.

Chaney’s best flat-start 200 free is a 1:39.50. He’s been more proficient to this point of his career in the sprint freestyle and backstroke events than the 200s, but he seems to be developing his endurance a little more, based on the split.

Both Chaney and McDonald are still only 16, meaning that this relay wasn’t eligible to break the 17-18 National Age Group Record. That record still belongs to SwimMAC’s 2013 relay of Matthew Josa, Jack Manchester, Michael Chadwick, and Kyle Darmody, who swam a 6:28.90.

Comparative Splits

SWIMMAC ’13 CARMEL ’17 MASON ’17 Mason ’18
Josa – 1:38.49 Kibler – 1:33.78 C.Foster – 1:33.76
C. Foster – 1:34.04
Manchester – 1:37.49 Sherman – 1:39.62 Chaney – 1:40.75
J. Foster – 1:35.50
Chadwick – 1:38.12 Mitchell – 1:38.87 McDonald – 1:39.30
McDonald – 1:38.02
Darmody – 1:34.80 Davis – 1:35.98 J.Foster – 1:35.14
Chaney – 1:36.41
6:28.90 6:28.25 6:28.95 6:23.97

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
mike in dallas

Do we get some video with this?

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
11 minutes ago
JP input is too short

That SwimMAC relay had 4 guys that really panned out overall… freshly crowned National Champ Chadwick, D2 record holder and D1 A finalist Josa, D1 All-American Darmody and Ivy champ Manchester.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
7 minutes ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!