Mason Manta Rays Break National Age Group Record by 4+ Seconds

Swimming in the opening relays-only session at the 2018 Winter Junior Championships – West, the boys of the Mason Manta Rays took more than 4 seconds off the old National Age Group Record in the 800 yard free relay. The team’s 6:23.97, which won the race by almost 7 seconds ahead of Carmel, broke the old record (held by Carmel) of 6:28.25 that was done at last year’s Winter Championships – East meet in Knoxville.
This is the same relay that, at last year’s meet, took 2nd in 6:28.95 – the 2nd-fastest time in age group history. The big names are the two leadoffs, brothers Carson and Jake Foster, but they weren’t the difference-makers here, because they in fact combined to split about 7-tenths slower than they were at last year’s meet. Their teammates, Jacob McDonald and Adam Chaney put in huge drops of 1.28 seconds and 4.34 seconds, respectively.
Chaney’s best flat-start 200 free is a 1:39.50. He’s been more proficient to this point of his career in the sprint freestyle and backstroke events than the 200s, but he seems to be developing his endurance a little more, based on the split.
Both Chaney and McDonald are still only 16, meaning that this relay wasn’t eligible to break the 17-18 National Age Group Record. That record still belongs to SwimMAC’s 2013 relay of Matthew Josa, Jack Manchester, Michael Chadwick, and Kyle Darmody, who swam a 6:28.90.
Comparative Splits
|SWIMMAC ’13
|CARMEL ’17
|MASON ’17
|Mason ’18
|Josa – 1:38.49
|Kibler – 1:33.78
|C.Foster – 1:33.76
|
C. Foster – 1:34.04
|Manchester – 1:37.49
|Sherman – 1:39.62
|Chaney – 1:40.75
|
J. Foster – 1:35.50
|Chadwick – 1:38.12
|Mitchell – 1:38.87
|McDonald – 1:39.30
|
McDonald – 1:38.02
|Darmody – 1:34.80
|Davis – 1:35.98
|J.Foster – 1:35.14
|
Chaney – 1:36.41
|6:28.90
|6:28.25
|6:28.95
|6:23.97
Do we get some video with this?
That SwimMAC relay had 4 guys that really panned out overall… freshly crowned National Champ Chadwick, D2 record holder and D1 A finalist Josa, D1 All-American Darmody and Ivy champ Manchester.