2018 Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2018 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – WEST

December 5th-8th, 2018

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, Texas

SCY (25y) pool

Psych Sheet

Live Results

The opening session of the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West from Austin will feature the men’s and women’s 4×50 medley and 4×200 free relays only.

Women’s 4×50 Medley Relay

Meet Record: 1:37.65, Fort Collins Area Swim Team, 2017

Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks, 1:39.81 Aquajets Swim Team, 1:40.26 Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 1:40.99

The Crow Canyon Country Club Sharks clocked 1:39.81 to win the women’s 200 medley relay, with legs from Jessica Davis (25.86), Zoie Hartman (27.00), Alexis Depaco (24.27) and Sophia Kosturos (22.68).

The Aquajets (1:40.26) and Scottsdale (1:40.99) took 2nd and 3rd out of the heat that had to be re-swum, with the Aquajets getting a 25.20 lead-off from Abby Kapeller, a 27.65 breast leg from Isabelle Stadden, and a 24.36 fly leg from Maddy Potter.

Scottsdale had a blazing 24.69 lead-off from Greer Pattison and a 22.48 anchor from Ashley Strouse.

Five teams followed in the 1:41 range, led by Palo Alto Stanford who had Melanie Julie (27.93) on breast and Brooke Schaffer (24.42) on fly lead them to 4th in 1:41.09. 5th place Bellevue had a 25.04 lead-off from Gabby Dang and a 22.87 anchor from Christina Bradley as they touched in 1:41.42, .01 ahead of Brea Aquatics. Brea had a 22.34 anchor leg come from Samantha Pearson.

Men’s 4×50 Medley Relay

Meet Record: 1:27.11, Scottsdale Aquatic Club, 2016

Sierra Marlins Swim Team, 1:29.01 Rose Bowl Aquatics, 1:30.27 Sooner Swim Club, 1:31.26

The Sierra Marlins received the top breast and free splits in the field as they won the men’s 200 medley relay in a time of 1:29.01, followed by Rose Bowl Aquatics in 1:30.27. The Marlins had Ben Dillard split 24.25 on breast, Finn O’Haimhirgin go 20.05 on free, and they were joined by Colby Mefford (22.10) on back and Jack Gillespie (22.61) on fly.

Rose Bowl had a quick 21.12 fly leg from Danny Syrkin, and 3rd place Sooner Swim Club had the fastest backstroke lead-off in the field from Aiden Hayes (21.91).

Women’s 4×200 Free Relay

Meet Record: 7:05.91, Magnolia Aquatic Club, 2017

Men’s 4×200 Free Relay