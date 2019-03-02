Six Meet Records Bite The Dust in Milan, Hosszu 2:10 2IM

2019 TROFEO CITTÀ DI MILANO

Day 2 Highlights

Swim fans in Milan saw 5 meet records fall on day 2 of the Trofeo Citta di Milano sprinkled across both men’s and women’s events.

Italian backstroke ace Margherita Panziera took the top spot in the women’s 100m backstroke, clocking a mark of 1:00.31. That took over the old meet record of 1:00.41 and helped the 2018 200m back European champion hold off a charging Carlotta Zofkova.

Zofkova touched the wall less than a half a second later in 1:00.76, while Silvia Scalia punched a time of 1:00.94, just .4 off of her own personal best.

Youth Olympic Games champion Thomas Ceccon fired off a new meet record in the men’s 100m back, stopping the clock at 54.76. That shaved .09 off of the previous meet standard of 54.85 set by national record holder Simone Sabbioni two years ago.

For Ceccon, the young Italian took bronze in this 100m back event in Buenos Aires last year, registering a time of 53.65.

Iron Lady Katinka Hosszu of Hungary was in on the meet record action, cranking out a very solid 4:37.21 in the 400m IM. That took more than 2 seconds off of the old meet record of 4:39.56 set by Ilana Cusinato last year, and also registers as one of Hosszu’s fastest of the season. Her best time thus far is the 4:38.92 from January’s Euro Meet, a mark that positions the Hungarian as 3rd fastest in the world.

Cusinato was indeed in today’s race, but wasn’t able to carry her speed under 4:40 this time around. She touched the wall in 4:40.66 for silver behind Hosszu. But Cusinato’s time does now rank her within the top 10 performers in the world this season.

The pair finished in the same position in the 200m IM later in the day, with Hosszu taking the meet title in 2:10.46. That also checks-in as a meet record, Hosszu’s fastest this season, as well as the 5th fastest time in the world. Cusinato settled for silver in 2:13.88.

Pier Andrea Matteazzi kept the meet record streak alive with a new mark in the men’s edition of the 400m IM. He notched a wining effort of 4:20.00 to hack .77 off of the previous MR and record the 5th fastest tie of his career.

3-time European Champion Simona Quadarella was in the pool today, producing her fastest 400m free swim of the season. The 20-year-old logged a gold medal-garnering time of 4:07.77 to eclipse the previous meet record held by the late French freestyle ace Camille Muffat (4:08.35).

Quadarella’s personal best in the 400m free sits at the 4:03.35 she fired off in Glasgow last year. But, her performance today was enough to rank her among the world’s best this season, inserting the Italian in the 5th position.

Breaststroking machine Nicolo Martingenghi reaped a meet record of his own, winning the men’s 100m breast in 1:00.34. That surpassed the old meet mark of 1:00.90 set by Fabio Scozzoli in 2013. Martingenghi has been as fast as 59.37, a time he earned at the Euro meet to sit only behind Adam Peaty in the world rankings.

Martingenghi also won the 50m breast today with a time of 27.60.

The men’s 50m fly saw a 3-way battle among Piero Codia of Italy, Chad Le Clos of South Africa and Laszlo Cseh of Hungary. The trio finished in that order, with Codia notching 23.85 for the win, ahead of Le Clos who finished in 23.91 and Cseh who hit the wall .06 later in 23.97.

Italian Elena Di Liddo hit the only sub-27 second mark for the women’s 50m fly, beating the field in a time of 26.81.

Le Clos was also in the men’s 100m freestyle field, but finished off the podium in 5th place with a time of 50.21. Taking the event was Alessandro Miressi, who registered a winning time of 49.28. Next in line was Luca Dotto, who also went sub-50 in a mark of 49.87.

Along with Le Clos, newly-installed Italian national teamer Santo Condorelli made an appearance in that 100m free, finishing 7th in 50.56.

After a win last night in the women’s 200m freestyle in a nice time of 1:57.18, Federica Pellegrini produced the winning mark in the 100m free tonight. Pellegrini took the sprint today in 54.26, beating the field by over a second and a half. Her time wasn’t too far off the 54.04 she logged for 5th place at the European Championships.

Pellegrini’s effort ties Japanese swimmer Rika Omoto for 12th place in the world rankings this season.

Finally, Gabrielle Detti did some damage in the men’s 400m free race, wreaking havoc on the field with a gold medal time of 3:47.60. After recovering from illness, Detti’s time tonight was a solid swim, earning him the 3rd spot among the men’s world rankings in the event.

