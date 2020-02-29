2020 Men’s Big Ten Up/Mid/Downs Day 4: Ohio State, Indiana to Battle for 2nd

2020 B1G MEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 men’s Big Ten Championships come to a close tonight with finals of the 1650 free, 200 back, 100 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, platform diving, and 400 free relay. The mile will be swum as timed finals, with the top 8 seeds swimming at the start of tonight’s finals session. Read on for the up/mid/down tracking of this morning’s preliminary events, and how it may impact the team standings.

*NOTE: The up/mid/down charts do not include relays, diving, or timed finals of the mile*

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, places 9 through 16 the B final and places 17 through 24 the C final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Mid” to swimmers in the B final and “Down” to swimmers in the C final.

CURRENT SCORE + SCORED PRELIMS + SCORED MILE SEEDS

The mile can be a little more unpredictable scoring-wise. While swimmers in prelims/finals events are locked into their respective heats, someone in the mile could move from a no time seed up into the top 8, in theory, or someone seeded in the top 8 could fall to B or C-final scoring range. However, when we add the projected mile scores based on the psych sheet to the projected day 4 score based on the prelims, and then add it to the current team scores, this is what we get.

The top 4 is pretty safely locked in. Michigan should win this meet. Indiana may take an edge over Ohio State with their milers. Wisconsin should be locked in at 4th. Of course, diving could play a huge factor in the battle for a top 5 spot. Diving is a big strength for Ohio State, and may be enough to keep them in 2nd over the Hoosiers.

It looks like Northwestern has a good chance to move from 7th to 5th. Of course, diving could play a huge factor in the battle for a top 5 spot. Things could be very close between Iowa, Minnesota, and Purdue. While Purdue’s Greg Duncan has been a medalist in both diving events so far, Minnesota has been keeping up or outscoring them diving-wise with depth.

Michigan 1430 Indiana 1231,5 Ohio State 1160.5 Wisconsin 728 Northwestern 593.5 Iowa 519 Minnesota 504 Purdue 498 Penn State 455.5 Michigan State 251

CURRENT SCORE + SCORED PRELIMS

Michigan 1323 Indiana 1149.5 Ohio State 1146.5 Wisconsin 698 Northwestern 545.5 Iowa 489 Minnesota 481 Purdue 476 Penn State 454.5 Michigan State 246

SCORED PRELIMS ONLY

Indiana 292 Ohio State 281.5 Michigan 260 Northwestern 138 (T-5) Iowa 129 (T-5) Wisconsin 129 Penn State 75.5 Minnesota 61 Purdue 54 Michigan State 28

TOTAL UP/MID/DOWNS

Team Up Mid Down Total Michigan (1063) 6 7 2 15 Ohio State (865) 9 3 2 14 Indiana (857.5) 7 5 6 18 Wisconsin (569) 3 2 7 12 Purdue (422) 0 2 5 7 Minnesota (420) 1 1 4 6 Northwestern (407.5) 2 4 2 8 Penn State (379) 1 2 2 5 Iowa (360) 3 4 0 7 Michigan State (218) 0 2 2 4

MEN’S 200 BACK

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Michigan (1063) 1 1 0 2 Ohio State (865) 3 0 1 4 Indiana (857.5) 1 1 1 3 Wisconsin (569) 1 0 3 4 Purdue (422) 0 1 1 2 Minnesota (420) 0 0 2 2 Northwestern (407.5) 1 2 0 3 Penn State (379) 1 0 0 1 Iowa (360) 0 3 0 3 Michigan State (218) 0 0 0 0

MEN’S 100 FREE

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Michigan (1063) 1 2 0 3 Ohio State (865) 3 0 1 4 Indiana (857.5) 3 1 1 5 Wisconsin (569) 0 2 2 4 Purdue (422) 0 1 2 3 Minnesota (420) 0 0 0 0 Northwestern (407.5) 0 0 1 1 Penn State (379) 0 1 0 1 Iowa (360) 1 0 0 1 Michigan State (218) 0 1 1 2

MEN’S 200 BREAST

Team (current score) Up Mid Down Total Michigan (1063) 3 3 0 6 Ohio State (865) 2 1 0 3 Indiana (857.5) 0 2 2 4 Wisconsin (569) 1 0 1 2 Purdue (422) 0 0 1 1 Minnesota (420) 1 0 1 2 Northwestern (407.5) 0 1 1 2 Penn State (379) 0 0 2 2 Iowa (360) 1 1 0 2 Michigan State (218) 0 0 0 0

MEN’S 200 FLY