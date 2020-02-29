Sun Yang’s Lawyer Rips CAS, Alleges Lies & Vows Appeal On 8-Year Ban

A day after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) handed down an 8-year ban for Chinese Olympian Sun Yang, the swimmer’s attorney fired off a strong public statement saying CAS “listened to prejudice” and “accepted all lies” in the case.

According to ChannelNewsAsia, Sun’s attorney Zhang Qihuai called the ban “a dark day,” and likened it to evil overcoming justice.

“Feb 28, 2020 was a dark day,” Zhang said in his statement. “It shows the scene were evil defeats justice and power replaces self-evident truths.

“On this day, CAS listened to prejudice, turned a blind eye to rules and procedures, turned a blind eye to facts and evidence, and accepted all lies and false evidence.”

Zhang vowed to appeal the decision, based on “a series of procedural errors.”

Chinese Olympic champ Sun was given an 8-year period of ineligibility over an incident at at September 2018 out-of-competition anti-doping test. At that test, Sun challenged the credentials and authorization of doping control agents, ending with the breaking of a vial of blood drawn earlier in the doping test. Sun was originally cleared by a FINA independent anti-doping panel, but WADA appealed to CAS, which gave Sun an 8-year ban.

Sun posted on social media yesterday, saying he was shocked and angry about the decision and emphasizing his belief in his innocence. Sun said he planned to appeal to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court.