Maine Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2020

The inductees for the Maine Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame of 2020 is swimmer Kate Kovenock, high school and Paralympic coach Rob Hale and official Fran Fox.

Kovenock, swam at Orono High School in Orono, Maine where she was a multiple time individual state champion. She has titles in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyle events along with winning state swimmer of the meet all four years from 1998-2001.

She had a successful collegiate career at the NCAA Division III Connecticut College. Kovenock was an 11-time NCAA All-American and 2004 NCAA Division III champion in the 50 free. She currently is serving as the head women’s coach at Brown University.

Rob Hale has been coaching Greely High School of Cumberland Center since the early 1990s. He has coached six boys and six girls state championship teams. In the years 1994-1996, he coached the National Blind swim team and in 1996 was on the coaching staff for the United States Paralympic Team.

Fran Fox has officiated almost three decades of the Maine high school swimming and diving championship meets. The former Holy Cross swimmer was recognized in 2010 by the Maine Principals’ Association for his service within the Maine swimming and diving community.

These three individuals will be honored Sunday, March 8 during the annual induction ceremony to be held at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta, Maine.