Hawaii’s Kokko Pops 51.7 100 Breast at UGA Last Chance, #9 in the NCAA

2020 BULLDOG INVITATIONAL

Following the SEC Championships last week, Georgia hosted their 2020 Bulldog Invitational as a last chance meet to qualify for the NCAA Championships.

SEC Champion Courtney Harnish of Georgia put up a few best times. In the 200 back prelims, Harnish broke 1:54 for the first time in 1:53.68. In finals, she went after the first 100 and then cruised through the back half, while teammate Maddie Homovich won the final in a season-best 1:53.95. Homovich is now ranked 38th in the 200 back this season. Harnish also dropped a tenth in the 50 free. She clipped her best from midseason in the 100 fly, posting a 52.39 in prelims.

Hawaii’s Lucia Lassman had a big swim, knocking 4 tenths off her best to win the 100 fly final in 52.06. That moves her up to 25th in the nation and should safely qualify her for NCAAs. In the men’s 100 breast, Hawaii’s Olli Kokko swam a lifetime best 51.71 from the B final. He should be safely qualified for NCAAs, as he’s now the 9th fastest man in the NCAA this season.

Teammate Kane Follows matched his seed time with a 1:41.51 in the 200 back. That ranks him 26th with one major conference meet, the Pac-12 Championships, remaining. Moving ahead of him, however, was Auburn’s Lleyton Smith, now the #25 swimmer after dropping a second with his 1:41.49 in prelims.

OTHER IMPACT SWIMS