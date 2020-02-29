2020 Big 12 Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2020 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

When: Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm

Wednesday, February 26th to Saturday, February 29th | Prelims 10:00 am | Finals 6:00 pm Where: Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone)

Aquatic Center at Mylan Park, West Virginia University, Morgantown, WV (Eastern Time Zone) Defending Champion: University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results

University of Texas Men (40x), University of Texas Women (8x) – results Live Streaming Links: Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals

Thursday finals / Friday finals / Saturday finals Championship Central: Here

Here Detailed Timeline: Here

Here Psych Sheets: Here

Here Live Results: Here

TEAM STANDINGS AFTER DAY 3 **Will Be Updated at the Conclusion of the Session**

WOMEN

University of Texas 712 University of Kansas 573 Texas Christian University 352 West Virginia University 303 Iowa State University 262

MEN

University of Texas 764 West Virginia University 581 Texas Christian University 436

The final session of the 2020 Big 12 Championships is underway, with the Texas Longhorns approaching their 41st consecutive men’s title and 9th consecutive women’s title. Tonight, we’ll see finals of the 200 back, 100 free, 1650 free, 200 breast, 200 fly, 400 free relay, and plaform diving.

The Kansas Jayhhawks took the top 3 spots this morning in the women’s 200 breast. 100 breast champion Kate Steward led the pack this morning, turining in a time of 2:11.95. Dannie Dilsaver and Haley Downey took the next 2 seeds for finals.

Texas freshman Kelly Pash is looking to put a stamp on a stellar weekend by taking a 2nd conference title. Pash was the top swimmer in prelims of the 200 fly this morning, swimming a personal best of 1:54.14. Pash was 5 seconds faster than the next swimmer in prelims – Morgan Bullock of West Virginia (1:59.31). She’s already swum lifetime bests in the 200 IM and 400 IM this weekend. Claire Adams is also looking to pick up another title in her last Big 12 Championships. Adams looks set to defend her title in the 100 free, where she was the top swimmer this morning by a second. Julia Cook swam another lifetime best this morning to post the top time in the 200 back. Cook posted a 1:52.10, leading the prelims by nearly 3 seconds. If Cook wins tonight, it will be her first individual Big 12 title.

Texas’ Austin Katz, who was reportedly dealing with food poisoning earlier in the meet, will be racing the men’s 200 back. Katz has a personal best of 1:36.45 in the 200 back, making him one of the fastest in NCAA history. Daniel Krueger, Maxime Rooney, and Drew Kibler are set to face off in the men’s 100 free. 100 breast champion Caspar Corbeau will be facing off against TCU freshman Vitauts Silins again tonight, this time in the 200 breast. After holding off a late charge in the 100 last night, we’ll see if Silins’ fortunes can change in a longer distance tonight.

Sam Pomajevich and Andrew Koustik will have a tough race with West Virginia’s David Dixon in the 200 fly. Pomajevich is the only swimmer in the field to have been under 1:40 in the event this season.

MEN’S PLATFORM DIVING:

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

2019 Invited: 1:54.01

NCAA “A”: 1:50.50

NCAA “B”: 1:57.11

Podium:

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

2019 Invited: 1:41.31

NCAA “A”: 1:39.87

NCAA “B”: 1:45.04

Podium:

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

2019 Invited: 48.56

NCAA “A”: 47.18

NCAA “B”: 49.51

Podium:

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

2019 Invited: 42.53

NCAA “A”: 41.71

NCAA “B”: 43.80

Podium:

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE – FINALS:

2019 Invited: 16:14.21

NCAA “A”: 15:52.41

NCAA “B”: 16:30.59

Podium:

MEN’S 1650 FREE – FINALS:

2019 Invited: 14:54.05

NCAA “A”: 14:37.31

NCAA “B”: 15:26.19

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

2019 Invited: 2:09.77

NCAA “A”: 2:06.84

NCAA “B”: 2:13.97

Podium:

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

2019 Invited: 1:54.04

NCAA “A”: 1:52.61

NCAA “B”: 1:58.43

Podium:

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

2019 Invited: 1:56.18

NCAA “A”: 1:53.20

NCAA “B”: 1:59.23

Podium:

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

2019 Invited: 1:42.35

NCAA “A”: 1:40.76

NCAA “B”: 1:46.69

Podium: