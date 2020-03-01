Carson Foster Swims Another 1:58 in 200 IM ‘Final’ to Finish Trials Simulation

2020 OHIO MAKO SENIOR MEET

February 28th-March 1st, 2020

Corwin Nixon Aquatic Center, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio

LCM (50m)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH MAKO Senior Meet”

Carson Foster completed his pre-Olympic Trials experiment on Saturday evening with a 1:58.74 in the 200 IM. That shaved a few hundredths off the 1:58.83 that he swam on Friday evening.

This was the 3rd round of Foster’s planned test this weekend of a three-round prelims-semifinals-finals format ahead of this summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials. With very few meets offering the opportunity to swim 3 rounds of an event on this timing, Foster swam prelims and finals of the 200 IM on Friday, and then used the ‘finals’ of the 200 fly on Saturday to simulate the next-day ‘finals’ he would face in Omaha to qualify for the Olympic Team.

The time won’t officially count (since it was the 200 fly final, he was disqualified), but at a minimum he proved he could be faster in round 3 than he as in rounds 1 and 2.

Foster swam a 2:04.86 in prelims of the 200 fly, which qualified him for the A-final on Saturday.

His best time in the 200 IM is a 1:57.59 done at the US Open in December. His ‘semi-final’ and ‘final’ swims this week are his fastest in-season performances. In 2016, it took a 2:01.96 to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 200 IM and 1:59.86 to qualify for the finals of the men’s 200 IM. The top 2 finishers at that meet were Michael Phelps in 1:55.91 and Ryan Lochte in 1:56.22.

Split Progression:

Prelims “Semifinals” Finals (DQ) Friday AM Friday PM Saturday PM Fly 26.05 25.50 25.7 Back 29.58 29.64 29.1 Breast 35.72 35.19 35.5 Free 28.92 28.50 28.3 Final Time 2:00.27 1:58.83 1:58.74

Foster will swim the 200 free on Sunday.

200 IM ‘Final’ (200 Fly DQ) Video:

The official winner of that 200 fly was Foster’s Mason Manta Rays teammate Carl Bloebaum in 2:03.04.

Other Day 2 Winners: