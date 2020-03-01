Carson Foster Swims Another 1:58 in 200 IM ‘Final’ to Finish Trials Simulation

2020 OHIO MAKO SENIOR MEET
- February 28th-March 1st, 2020
- Corwin Nixon Aquatic Center, Miami University, Oxford, Ohio
- LCM (50m)
- Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 OH MAKO Senior Meet”
Carson Foster completed his pre-Olympic Trials experiment on Saturday evening with a 1:58.74 in the 200 IM. That shaved a few hundredths off the 1:58.83 that he swam on Friday evening.
This was the 3rd round of Foster’s planned test this weekend of a three-round prelims-semifinals-finals format ahead of this summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials. With very few meets offering the opportunity to swim 3 rounds of an event on this timing, Foster swam prelims and finals of the 200 IM on Friday, and then used the ‘finals’ of the 200 fly on Saturday to simulate the next-day ‘finals’ he would face in Omaha to qualify for the Olympic Team.
The time won’t officially count (since it was the 200 fly final, he was disqualified), but at a minimum he proved he could be faster in round 3 than he as in rounds 1 and 2.
Foster swam a 2:04.86 in prelims of the 200 fly, which qualified him for the A-final on Saturday.
His best time in the 200 IM is a 1:57.59 done at the US Open in December. His ‘semi-final’ and ‘final’ swims this week are his fastest in-season performances. In 2016, it took a 2:01.96 to qualify for the semi-finals of the men’s 200 IM and 1:59.86 to qualify for the finals of the men’s 200 IM. The top 2 finishers at that meet were Michael Phelps in 1:55.91 and Ryan Lochte in 1:56.22.
Split Progression:
|Prelims
|“Semifinals”
|Finals (DQ)
|Friday AM
|Friday PM
|Saturday PM
|Fly
|26.05
|25.50
|25.7
|Back
|29.58
|29.64
|29.1
|Breast
|35.72
|35.19
|35.5
|Free
|28.92
|28.50
|28.3
|Final Time
|2:00.27
|1:58.83
|1:58.74
Foster will swim the 200 free on Sunday.
200 IM ‘Final’ (200 Fly DQ) Video:
The official winner of that 200 fly was Foster’s Mason Manta Rays teammate Carl Bloebaum in 2:03.04.
Other Day 2 Winners:
- Ellie Andrews of the Dublin Community Swim Team won the women’s 200 breast in 2:34.28. That win gives her a sweep of the weekend’s women’s breaststroke events after topping the 100 in 1:11.18 on Friday. Mason twins Reese and Ashley Lugbill took 2nd (2:34.76) and 3rd (2:38.05), respectively.
- Cincinnati sophomore Dalton Lillibridge won the men’s 200 breaststroke in 2:18.13, just-missing his lifetime best by .11 seconds. In turn, his lifetime best is just .13 seconds away from the US Olympic Trials cut of 2:17.89.
- 16-year old Riley Huddleston won the women’s 100 free in 57.86, slicing .03 seconds off her lifetime best in the event. Huddleston also won the 50 free (26.60) on Friday in another lifetime best.
- US Junior National Teamer Adam Chaney won the men’s 100 free in 50.33. That gives the Mason Manta Rays another victory.
- Martina Peroni of the Ohio State Swim Club won the women’s 200 fly in 2:15.20. That ranks her as the 10th-best 15-16 in the country in the the 200 fly this season. Her best time coming into the meet was 2:16.15, and the Olympic Trials cut is 2:14.59.
Unless you knew this was going to happen, the rest of the field and audience was probably so confused lol.