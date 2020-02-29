Pancake Hot Take: Week 2, Day 3 of Conference Championship Season

This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate racing on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights. This is week 2 of major NCAA DI Conference championships, and we are taking you through every day of racing with our picks for the top swims

After 3 days of conference action, we’ve seen some very solid swims. But nothing breath taking, no swim with that X factor to really pile the pancakes on. And for that, we are giving Day 3…

2 PANCAKES

Let’s get into it.

Race of the Day : Coleman Stewart comes within hundredths of a lifetime best in the 100 back, touching at 44.04 after taking 2nd in the 100 fly at 44.9

: comes within hundredths of a lifetime best in the 100 back, touching at 44.04 after taking 2nd in the 100 fly at 44.9 Surprise of the Day : Alvin Jiang goes head-to-head with 2 of his more accredited teammates, and comes out on top both time. First, he takes down Maxime Rooney in the 100 fly, winning the event at 45.11. Then he’s back in the 100 back, besting Austin Katz and touching at a lifetime best 44.95.

: goes head-to-head with 2 of his more accredited teammates, and comes out on top both time. First, he takes down in the 100 fly, winning the event at 45.11. Then he’s back in the 100 back, besting and touching at a lifetime best 44.95. Syrup on Top: After anchoring USC’s 800 free relay to victory, Laticia Transom looked prime to take a Pac-12 title in the 200 free. However, after sliding through prelims this morning, she was initially called for a false start and DQ’ed. However, the DQ was eventually overturned, putting Transom back into the championship final, where she took advantage. The sophomore won by nearly a full second, recording a 1:42.45.

Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.