Coleman Stewart Swims 44.0, Breaks ACC Championship Record in 100 Backstroke

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

NC State senior Coleman Stewart, the highest-returning finisher in the 100 back from last year’s NCAA Championship, broke the ACC Championship Record in the men’s 100 backstroke on Friday evening in Greensboro.

Stewart swam a 44.04, which broke his own Meet Record of 44.36 that was set at this same event last year. It was a few hundredths short of his ACC Conference Record of 43.98 done at NCAAs last year, where he placed 2nd. He was followed under 45 seconds by Louisville sophomore Mitchell Whyte (44.64) and Louisville junior Nicolas Albiero (44.75). That marks the first time in NCAA history that three different swimmers have been faster than 45 seconds in the 100 back at the same conference championship meet.

Comparative Splits:

1st 50 2nd 50 Final Time 2020 21.48 22.56 44.04 2019 21.77 22.59 44.36 Relay Leadoff 2018 21.60 22.94 44.54 2017 22.17 23.82 45.99 3rd place

Stewart finished 2nd at last year’s NCAA Championship meet in the 100 back behind only Harvard’s Dean Farris, who is on a redshirt season this year as he prepares in Austin for the U.S. Olympic Trials. The next-best returning swimmer from NCAAs is Texas’ Ryan Harty, who was 5th in 45.05 in the final.

Stewart swam 44.82 mid-season at the GAC Invitational, which was faster than his 45.04 mid-season last year. He’s been a little faster at almost every stage of the season.

His time ranks him 1st in the NCAA this season, ahead of Alabama’s Zane Waddell (44.10) and Texas A&M’s Shaine Casas (44.48). Whyte and Albiero now rank 4th and 5th, respectively, after their Friday swims.

Stewart was 2nd in the 100 fly earlier in the session on Friday in 44.92.