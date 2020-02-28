2020 ACC Men’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

We should be in for six fun races tonight on the third day of the 2020 ACC Men’s Championships. Right off the bat, fans will be treated to a 100 fly race that will feature a pair of sub-45 flyers in NC State’s Coleman Stewart and Louisville’s Nick Albiero. The Cardinal had the fastest time this morning with a 44.83, but Stewart holds the conference record with a 44.46 from last year’s NCAAs.

The 400 IM looks to be a wide open race. Notre Dame’s Jack Hoagland took the top seed this morning, dropping a 3:43.45, and the freshman seems to get better with every race. But UVA’s Ted Schubert has been sub-3:40, and won the 200 IM yesterday, and NC State’s Eric Knowles has to be motivated after unsuccessfully defending his 500 title yesterday.

The 200 free may be even more open. The highest returning finisher from last year, Virginia Tech’s Lane Stone, will be in lane one after finishing 7th this morning, while UVA’s Sam Schilling will occupy lane four after going 1:33.42 this morning.

Louisville’s Evgenii Somov is the defending champion in the 100 breast, and looks to be in the driver’s seat after going 51.93 this morning to take the top seed for tonight. Stewart is the top seed in the 100 back, and he should be the favorite to win, but Albiero and teammate Mitchell Whyte could make it an exciting race, at the very least in the sense that all three could finish under 45 seconds.

The session will wrap up with the 400 medley relay. Based on this morning’s results, this should be a race between Louisville and NC State, although both schools may be relying on a pair of swimmers (Albiero/Whyte and Noah Hensley/Stewart) who will each be on their third swim of the session by the time we get to the relay.

As a reminder, here’s what scores look like heading into this session, including all three diving events.

NC State – 488 Virginia – 438 Florida State – 420.5 Louisville – 393 Virginia Tech – 359 North Carolina – 315 Notre Dame – 294.5 Duke – 258 Pitt – 223 Georgia Tech – 216 Miami (diving only) – 197 Boston College – 66

100 Fly – Finals

ACC record: 44.46 – Coleman Stewart (NC State), 2019

(NC State), 2019 ACC meet record: 44.79 – Ryan Held (NC State), 2018

2019 champion: Kanoa Kaleoaloha (Florida State), 44.93

Coleman Stewart was hunting for his first ACC title in this event after finishing 2nd the last two year, and at first he looked like he was going to be successful. He went out in 20.72, and looked to be in control at the final turn. Nick Albiero, who had the fastest time in prelims (43.83), appeared to be a little long on the first turn, and was 0.19s behind Stewart at the halfway point. But Albiero stormed home down the final few yards and managed to get to the wall just ahead of Stewart, 44.86 to 44.92.

Both men were faster than last year, when Stewart took 2nd in 45.09, and Albiero took 4th in 45.37.

NC State still earned big points in this event, as Nyls Korstanje took 3rd in 45.47, new personal best for him, after taking 9th here last year. The Wolfpack also got a 5th place finish from Noah Hensley (45.71) and an 8th place finish from Luke Sobolewski (46.56).

Virginia Tech took 4th and 7th with the efforts of Blake Manoff (45.60) and Antani Ivanov (45.77). Pitt’s Blaise Vera almost perfectly matched his time from this morning (46.22 tonight vs 46.21 this morning) to take 6th.

400 IM – Finals

ACC record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech), 2009

ACC meet record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (Virginia Tech), 2017

2019 champion: Brendan Casey (Virginia), 3:39.93

UVA senior completed the IM sweep by hanging to win the 400 IM tonight in 3:40.01. Schubert went out in 48,73, and hit the halfway mark at 1:44.17, three seconds ahead of the field. Notre Dame freshman Jack Hoagland began creeping up on Schubert on the breaststroke leg, and then outsplit Schubert 24.90 on the 26.21 as Schubert began visibly tightening up. But Schubert had just enough to left in the tank to outlast Hoagland, who touched 2nd in 3:40.73, whose knocked six seconds off his lifetime best since November, and almost nine seconds this season. Schubert’s time currently ranks #2 in the nation this season.

The Cavaliers also got a 3rd place finish from Casey Storch (3:44.02) and an 8th place finish from freshman Sean Conway (3:46.39). Last year, Storch finished 5th in 3:43.87, while Schubert took 6th in 3:43.89.

Pitt’s Samy Helmbacher (3:44.96) and Eben Vorster (3:46.24) finished 4th and 7th, respectively. Helmbacher was a couple seconds off his time from last year, when he finished 3rd in 3:43.15. Virginia Tech’s Filippo Del Maso finished 4th in 3:45.75, and NC State’s Eric Knowles took 6th in 3:46.01. Knowles was last year’s runner-up with a time of 3:42.09.

200 Free – Finals

ACC record: 1:31.32 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2018

ACC meet record: 1:32.45 – Scot Robison (Virginia), 2010

2019 champion: Bartosz Piszczorowicz (Louisville), 1:33.51

For about 175 yards, it looked as if Tomas Sungaila was about to get the UNC men their first ACC victory of the Mark Gangloff era. But Louisville’s Colton Paulson split 23.60 down the final 50 to touch first in 1:33.77.

UVA’s Sam Schilling touched 2nd in 1:33.98, while Sangaila held on for 3rd in 1:34.18.

Updated scores:

NC State – 698 Virginia – 623 Louisville – 556 Virginia Tech – 481 Florida State – 477.5 Notre Dame – 441.5 North Carolina – 370 Pitt – 297 Georgia Tech – 272 Miami – 297 Boston College – 66

100 Breast – Finals

ACC record: 51.30 – Brandon Fiala (Virginia Tech), 2017

ACC meet record: 51.46 – Peter Kropp (Duke), 2017

2019 champion: Evgenii Somov (Louisville), 51.90

100 Back – Finals

400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals