Virginia’s Ted Schubert on Team Transformation from 2017 to Present (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

Thursday

200 IM – FINALS

ACC championship record – 1:41.24, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2017

ACC record – 1:39.35, Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019

2019 champion – Caio Pumputis (Georgia Tech), 1:41.28

Five men looked it be in it coming off of the final wall, and sure enough, the top five men in this race all touched within 0.16s of each, an unusually tight margin for a 200.

Virginia senior Ted Schubert got his hand on the wall first, touching in 1:43.09 for a new lifetime best by four-tenths of a second. Schubert was actually in the lead at the halfway point after a 25.25 backstroke leg, then fell behind on the breast leg, before storming home with a 24.80 free leg.

Defending champion Caio Pumputis of Georgia Tech was just behind at 1:43.13. Last year Pumputis won in 1:41.28, but it looks like he might be a little more focused on NCAAs or the upcoming Brazilian Olympic Trials. NC State’s Erge Gezmis took 3rd in 1:43.19; Gezmis has now shaved five seconds off his lifetime best in this event today.

Louisville teammates Evgenii Somov (who had the fastest time this morning) and Daniel Sos took 4th and 5th in 1:43.24 and 1:43.27. All of the top five should be well under the NCAA qualifying time in this event; it took 1:43.82 last year.

Pitt’s Samy Helmbacher took 6th in 1:44.90 tonight after winning the B-final last year. Virginia Tech’s Samuel Tornqvist took 7th in 1:45.02 and Virginia’s Casey Storch ended up 8th in 1:45.42.

Friday

400 IM – FINALS

ACC record: 3:38.00 – Gal Nevo (Georgia Tech), 2009

ACC meet record: 3:38.43 – Robert Owen (Virginia Tech), 2017

2019 champion: Brendan Casey (Virginia), 3:39.93

UVA senior completed the IM sweep by hanging to win the 400 IM tonight in 3:40.01. Schubert went out in 48,73, and hit the halfway mark at 1:44.17, three seconds ahead of the field. Notre Dame freshman Jack Hoagland began creeping up on Schubert on the breaststroke leg, and then outsplit Schubert 24.90 on the 26.21 as Schubert began visibly tightening up. But Schubert had just enough to left in the tank to outlast Hoagland, who touched 2nd in 3:40.73, whose knocked six seconds off his lifetime best since November, and almost nine seconds this season. Schubert’s time currently ranks #2 in the nation this season.

The Cavaliers also got a 3rd place finish from Casey Storch (3:44.02) and an 8th place finish from freshman Sean Conway (3:46.39). Last year, Storch finished 5th in 3:43.87, while Schubert took 6th in 3:43.89.

Pitt’s Samy Helmbacher (3:44.96) and Eben Vorster (3:46.24) finished 4th and 7th, respectively. Helmbacher was a couple seconds off his time from last year, when he finished 3rd in 3:43.15. Virginia Tech’s Filippo Del Maso finished 4th in 3:45.75, and NC State’s Eric Knowles took 6th in 3:46.01. Knowles was last year’s runner-up with a time of 3:42.09.

Saturday

200 FLY – FINALS

ACC record: 1:38.57 – Andreas Vazaois (NC State), 2019

ACC meet record: 1:40.51 – Nick Albiero (Louisville), 2020

2019 champion: Nick Albiero (Louisville), 1:40.70

Nick Albiero came within a tenth of a second of the overall conference record, blasting a 1:38.65 that moves him up to #1 in the nation this season. That’s Albiero 2nd-straight victory in this event, completes the fly sweep this week, and breaks his own conference meet record from this morning.

Virginia Tech swept the next two spots. Blake Manoff moves to #3 this season with a 1:40.48, a NCAA ‘A’ cut, and Antani Ivanov took 3rd here for the second season in a row with his time of 1:41.01.

UVA’s Ted Schubert, who swept the IMs over the last two days, touched 4th here with a 1:41.34. That’s a new personal best for him by 0.01s; he took 6th in this event last year.

NC State sophomore Zach Brown moved from 8th in this event last year to 5th this year with his time of 1:42.30. Teammate Erge Gezmis finished 7th in 1:44.00.

Georgia Tech’s Christian Ferraro (1:42.93) took 6th, and FSU’s Max Polianski (1:47.17) took 8th.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS