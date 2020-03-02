Coleman Stewart’s Mom “Wasn’t Too Happy” About His WUGs-Inspired Tattoo (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last summer, Coleman Stewart represented Team USA at the 2019 World University Games (WUGs) in Italy, where he won an individual bronze medal in the 100 butterfly (LCM). Though better known in the NCAA for his backstroke, Stewart ranks 8th all-time in the 100 SCY butterfly (and 5th among U.S. performers) and has backed up his short course prowess with impressive long course performances. Stewart will be among the favorites to win both the 100 fly and 100 back next month at the NCAA Championships, where he has now invested his focus.

Though competing at a high level throughout the college season is a difficult endeavor, Stewart’s accomplishments from last summer have stuck with him, without compromising his focus on NC State.

After being named the Most Valuable Swimmer of the meet for the second year in a row (in 2019 Stewart shared the honor with Georgia Tech’s Caio Pumputis), Stewart took a few minutes to speak to SwimSwam about how the experiences last summer have stayed with him to today.

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

200 BACK – FINALS

ACC record: 1:38.56 – Hennesey Stuart (NC State), 2016

ACC meet record: 1:39.05 – Grigory Tarasevich (Louisville), 2017

2019 champion: Coleman Stewart (NC State), 1:39.10

NC State senior Coleman Stewart went out in style, taking down the ACC meet and conference records in the last individual ACC swim of his career. Stewart knocked nearly a second off of the overall conference record, a 1:38.56 held by NC State alum Hennesey Stuart. That’s the third-straight conference title in this event for Stewart, who has swept the backstrokes here over the last three years. Stewart’s time ranks his #3 in the nation this season.

Louisville’s Mitchell Whyte took 2nd to pair with his 2nd place finish in the 100 back. His time of 1:39.46 moves him to #4 in the nation this season. Whyte also took 2nd last season.

Virginia Tech’s Samuel Tornqvist took 3rd in 1:40.10, a new personal best by roughly half a second. Last year he was 5th with a 1:41.39. UVA’s Justin Grender (1:41.05) and Virginia Tech’s Lane Stone (1:41.88) took 4th and 5th. Notre Dame’s Jack Montesi (1:42.05) and UNC’s Christopher Thames (1:42.26) were also under 1:43. NC State freshman Ross Dant took 8th in 1:48.61, roughly ten minutes after taking 3rd in the 1650.

FINAL TEAM STANDINGS

NC State – 1250 Virginia – 1089 Louisville – 1066.5 Virginia Tech – 898 Florida State – 812.5 Notre Dame – 803.5 North Carolina – 630.5 Pitt – 520 Georgia Tech – 506 Duke – 421 Miami – 197 Boston College – 134

Reported by Braden Keith.

