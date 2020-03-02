Nick Albiero Talks Father-Son Coaching Dynamic and Moving Lane Lines (Video)

2020 ACC MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In case you missed it, Louisville junior Nick Albiero had a pretty solid weekend of racing at the 2020 Men’s ACC Swimming & Diving Championships. Albiero, alongside a solid Louisville squad including the likes of heavy-hitters Evgeny Somov and Mitchell Whyte, buoyed Louisville to a third-place team finish.

Though the 2020 ACC Championships proved an exciting meet thanks to a multitude of fast swims, none was so impressive as Albiero’s 200 butterfly. Already the favorite to win the title, Albiero’s chances of breaking the 1-minute, 40-second barrier–in other words, swimming 200 yards of butterfly faster than 2-yards-per-second–were quite good. What Albiero actually did, however, was outstanding.

After kicking out to right about the second red buoy following his 7th and final turn of the race, Albiero pounded the last 10 meters to the wall, securing himself a smidgen of history as the 4th-fastest performer ever in the 200 yard butterfly with a time of 1:38.65.

Despite his multitude of accomplishments, Albiero is still just a college kid who is not above helping “change the pool,” in other words, move lane lines.