W. Pac-12s: USC’s #2 Transom DQed in 200 FR Prelims (UPDATE: DQ Overturned)

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

UPDATE: As of now, the DQ has been overturned. Transom will be the 4th seed for finals. It was determined that noises at the start of the race may have sounded like the start buzzer, causing the false start.

That bumps Arizona’s Kirsten Jacobsen to the B final and UCLA’s Olivia Andrew to the C final. Washington State’s Ryan Falk is now the first alternate.

On day 3 of the 2020 Pac-12 Championships, USC’s Laticia Transom stepped up as the #2 seed in the 200 free. Transom, a sophomore, raced to a 1:44.75. However, she was ultimately disqualified for a false start. She was one of the favorites to win this race after she swam the fastest split of the field, a 1:41.80, in the 800 free relay.

Transom had set her lifetime best 1:43.27 at the Art Adamson Invitational in November. That took a second off her former best from 2019 Pac-12s. Last season, Transom tied for 9th in this event with teammate Tatum Wade.

This would have been a bigger setback in their battle with Cal for the #2 spot, but it evens out as Cal’s defending champion Abbey Weitzeil, the #1 seed, declared a false start. Both teams will have one swimmer in the championship heat. Wade will race for USC, while Robin Neumann will race for Cal.

Transom has been swimming very well here on the relays, setting a lifetime best 53.37 in the 100 back to lead off the 400 medley relay and splitting a 21.96 on the 2nd leg of the 200 free relay. However, she has yet to score individually. She declared a false start in prelims of the 50 free, where she was the 6th seed, and scratched today’s 100 back, where she was the 8th seed. Transom’s only other individual entry here is the 100 free. She’s the 2nd seed there behind Weitzeil.