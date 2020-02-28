UPDATE: Weitzeil a DFS in 200 FR with Arm Injury, TBD for Rest of the Meet

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Cal has confirmed that Weitzeil injured her arm on the finish of the 50 free last night. She will be evaluated session-by-session to determine her status for the rest of the meet.

After a record-breaking performance in the 50 free on day 1, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil declared a false start in the 200 free in Friday prelims. Weitzeil was also noticeably absent on the 200 free relay last night, though Cal still won that race by a large margin. That came shortly after Weitzeil set the Pac-12 Meet Record in the 50 free with the 3rd fastest swim in history.

Weitzeil is the only swimmer in the Pac-12 who has broken 1:43 this season. She came into the meet with a season-best 1:42.25. Cal will still have Robin Neumann in the championship heat, but missing the defending champion is a setback for the Bears.

SwimSwam has reached out to a Cal spokesperson for comment.

Cal is currently running 2nd behind Stanford, with USC just 40 points behind. The Trojans also had a setback this morning, as 2nd-seed Laticia Transom, one of the favorites to win this race, was disqualified in prelims. Transom had the fastest split of the field on the 800 free relay. UPDATE: Transom’s DQ has been overturned.