UPDATE: Weitzeil a DFS in 200 FR with Arm Injury, TBD for Rest of the Meet

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, February 26 – Saturday, February 29
- Federal Way, WA (Pacific Time Zone)
- Prelims 10:30 a.m./Wednesday & Thursday finals 6 p.m./Friday & Saturday finals 6:30 p.m.
- Defending Champion: Stanford (3x) (results) (diving)
UPDATE: A spokesperson for Cal has confirmed that Weitzeil injured her arm on the finish of the 50 free last night. She will be evaluated session-by-session to determine her status for the rest of the meet.
After a record-breaking performance in the 50 free on day 1, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil declared a false start in the 200 free in Friday prelims. Weitzeil was also noticeably absent on the 200 free relay last night, though Cal still won that race by a large margin. That came shortly after Weitzeil set the Pac-12 Meet Record in the 50 free with the 3rd fastest swim in history.
Weitzeil is the only swimmer in the Pac-12 who has broken 1:43 this season. She came into the meet with a season-best 1:42.25. Cal will still have Robin Neumann in the championship heat, but missing the defending champion is a setback for the Bears.
SwimSwam has reached out to a Cal spokesperson for comment.
Cal is currently running 2nd behind Stanford, with USC just 40 points behind. The Trojans also had a setback this morning, as 2nd-seed Laticia Transom, one of the favorites to win this race, was disqualified in prelims. Transom had the fastest split of the field on the 800 free relay. UPDATE: Transom’s DQ has been overturned.
I think something happened in that 50, you could tell in her interview. Hope she’s alright
what did she say in the interview?
It was more that she was rubbing her arm. I don’t think she actually mentioned it.
thanks!
hope some rest is all she needed. She has been swimming so well this year.
I’m having deja vu. Didn’t this happen before? I mean damn, that girl finishes HARD 💪
Again?! Hope it’s not serious and she recovers for NCAA and trials