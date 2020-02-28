Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UPDATE: Weitzeil a DFS in 200 FR with Arm Injury, TBD for Rest of the Meet

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

UPDATE: A spokesperson for Cal has confirmed that Weitzeil injured her arm on the finish of the 50 free last night. She will be evaluated session-by-session to determine her status for the rest of the meet.

After a record-breaking performance in the 50 free on day 1, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil declared a false start in the 200 free in Friday prelims. Weitzeil was also noticeably absent on the 200 free relay last night, though Cal still won that race by a large margin. That came shortly after Weitzeil set the Pac-12 Meet Record in the 50 free with the 3rd fastest swim in history.

Weitzeil is the only swimmer in the Pac-12 who has broken 1:43 this season. She came into the meet with a season-best 1:42.25. Cal will still have Robin Neumann in the championship heat, but missing the defending champion is a setback for the Bears.

SwimSwam has reached out to a Cal spokesperson for comment.

Cal is currently running 2nd behind Stanford, with USC just 40 points behind. The Trojans also had a setback this morning, as 2nd-seed Laticia Transom, one of the favorites to win this race, was disqualified in prelims. Transom had the fastest split of the field on the 800 free relay. UPDATE: Transom’s DQ has been overturned.

Swim

I think something happened in that 50, you could tell in her interview. Hope she’s alright

1 hour ago
spectatorn

what did she say in the interview?

1 hour ago
Braden Keith

It was more that she was rubbing her arm. I don’t think she actually mentioned it.

55 minutes ago
spectatorn

thanks!
hope some rest is all she needed. She has been swimming so well this year.

46 minutes ago
He Gets It Done Again

I’m having deja vu. Didn’t this happen before? I mean damn, that girl finishes HARD 💪

23 minutes ago
Swim4fun

Again?! Hope it’s not serious and she recovers for NCAA and trials

6 minutes ago

