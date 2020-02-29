2020 Women’s Pac-12 Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 women’s Pac-12 Championships continues tonight with finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 breast, 100 back, 3-meter diving, and 200 medley relay. Even without 2019 champion Abbey Weitzeil, who is out due to injury, the women’s 200 free will be an exciting race to watch. Stanford’s Katie Drabot leads the way, followed closely by Cal’s Robin Neumann and ASU’s Cierra Runge. ASU’s Emma Nordin, the 500 free champion, is the #5 seed. USC’s Laticia Transom, who swam the fastest 800 free relay split, will also be in the mix after her prelims DQ was overturned.

Louise Hansson of USC (100 fly) and Silja Kansakoski of ASU (100 breast) are the defending champions in their respective events. Hansson is the reigning NCAA Champion and record holder, and will race for a 4th-straight title in this event. Stanford’s Brooke Forde, the 2019 runner-up, headlines the 400 IM. Cal’s Keaton Blovad leads the way in the 100 back. Teammate Izzy Ivey is the 2nd seed in both of her events, as she’ll swim the 100 fly/100 back double.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

Pac-12 Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 3:54.60

Meet Record: Katie Ledecky (Stanford), 2018, 3:56.53

NCAA Record: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 2018, 3:54.60

2019 NCAA Invited: 4:10.00

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 4:03.62

2019 Champion: Ella Eastin (Stanford), 3:57.75

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

Pac-12 Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015, 1:39.10

Meet Record: Simone Manuel (Stanford), 2017, 1:40.37

NCAA Record: Missy Franklin (Cal), 2015, 1:39.10

2019 NCAA Invited: 1:45.12

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:42.98

2019 Champion: Abbey Weitzeil (Cal), 1:41.97

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST

Pac-12 Record: Sarah Haase (Stanford), 2016, 57.36

Meet Record: Sarah Haase (Stanford), 2016, 58.02

NCAA Record: Lilly King (Indiana), 2019, 55.73

2019 NCAA Invited: 59.93

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 58.60

2019 Champion: Silja Kansakoski (ASU), 59.12

WOMEN’S 100 BACK

Pac-12 Record: Ally Howe (Stanford), 2017, 49.69

Meet Record: Ally Howe (Stanford), 2017, 49.69

NCAA Record: Beata Nelson (Wisconsin), 2019, 49.18

2019 NCAA Invited: 52.46

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 50.93

2019 Champion: Amy Bilquist (Cal), 50.46

WOMEN’S 3-METER DIVING

Meet Record:

2019 Champion:

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY