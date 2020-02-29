W. Pac-12s: Cal’s Weitzeil a DFS in 100 FR, Hyper-Extended Arm on 50 FR Finish

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil appeared to have injured herself on the finish of Thursday night’s 50 free, in which she set a new Pac-12 Record with the 3rd fastest swim in history (21.03). That was confirmed by Head Coach Teri McKeever on Friday night, who stated that Weitzeil had hyper-extended her arm into the wall.

You can see a video of that race here. After declaring a false start in the 200 free, where she was the 2019 champion, Weitzeil was seen on deck wearing a sling during finals. She then declared a false start in this morning’s 100 free prelims. She was the defending champion there as well.

According to a spokesperson for Cal, Weitzeil is being evaluated on a session-by-session basis, so there’s a remote possibility she could be swimming the 400 free relay tonight, though it seems unlikely. The 50 free was her only individual event here. She had anchored the 400 medley relay in 45.77, the fastest split of her career.

She suffered a similar injury at last season’s NCAA Championships. She had hyper-extended her elbow on the finish of the 200 medley relay as she anchored in what was then the fastest split ever. She went on to finish out the meet with her arm wrapped up, as you can see in the headline photo here.