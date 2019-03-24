Abbey Weitzeil Talks 3 100 Free’s with Hyperextended Elbow (Video)

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

100 FREESTYLE

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

Arkansas freshman Anna Hopkin led through the 50 in 22.03, but Louisville’s Mallory Comerfordchased her down on the final 25 with a new Pool Record time of 46.24. Comerford remains the 2nd fastest ever and put up the 6th fastest time in history. Hopkin was 2nd in 46.56, breaking her tie with Arianna Vanderpool-Wallace for 6th fastest all-time. Hopkin clipped her best by a few hundredths, while Comerford was a few hundredths off her best from 2018.

Michigan’s Siobhan Haughey moved ahead of Missy Franklin to #8 all-time as she finished 3rd in a lifetime best 46.64. Despite swimming with a taped up arm after being injured on last night’s relay finish, Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil still broke 47, taking 4th in 46.97. Tennessee’s Erika Brown, the 5th fastest ever in this event, placed 5th tonight in 46.99.

400 FREE RELAY

NCAA Record: Cal, 2019, 3:07.41

American Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61

Meet Record: Stanford, 2017, 3:07.61

CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL RESULTS:

GOLD: Cal- 3:06.96 SILVER: Michigan- 3:08.07 BRONZE: Stanford- 3:09.73 Texas- 3:10.89 Louisville- 3:11.24 Auburn- 3:11.64 Tennessee- 3:12.20 Virginia- 3:12.85

Michigan had the lead halfway after Siobhan Haughey‘s split on the 2nd leg, but Cal’s Amy Bilquistclosed the gap by half a second on the 3rd leg. It came down to Daria Pyshnenko (47.68) vs. Abbey Weitzeil on the anchor leg. Cal’s Weitzeil, still swimming with her arm wrapped up, dominated the anchor leg. She flipped in 21.43 en route to a 46.07 split, touching for Cal’s new NCAA Record of 3:06.96.

Cal’s time will not count as an American Record, as Weitzeil’s arm tape is against the rules. However, they do claim the NCAA Record, breaking it by half a second. Izzy Ivey led off for the Bears in 47.79, followed by Katie McLaughlin (46.62) and Amy Bilquist (46.48).