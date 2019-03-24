Kevin Cordes Breaks Meet Record in 100y Breast at 4 Corners Sectionals

2019 4 CORNERS SPEEDO SECTIONALS – PHOENIX
- March 21-24, 2019
- Phoenix Swim Club, Phoenix, Arizona
- SCY (25 yard) pool
2016 US Olympian Kevin Cordes broke the Meet Record in the 100 breaststroke on Saturday at the 2019 4 Corners Sectionals meet in Phoenix, Arizona.
Swimming in the final, Cordes swam a 52.41, which broke the old record set in 2018 by Daniel Roy of the King Aquatic Club.
Cordes won that race by almost two-and-a-half seconds over Egyptian Record holder, and Phoenix Swim Club teammate, Youssef Elkamash, who finished 2nd in 54.84. Cordes has won all 3 races that he’s entered so far at the meet (including the 200 medley relay). He’s scheduled to finish his meet on Sunday in the 50 free.
Out of the junior ranks, 16-year old Scottsdale swimmer Ashley Strouse continued her hot streak with a win in the 500 free in 4:46.09. While it was her first individual swim of the meet (after scratching the 200 free), it now gives her 6 Sectionals titles in the last week after she won 5 in Rochester, Minnesota last weekend. Strouse also swam the 100 fly on Saturday, where she finished 4th in 55.47.
In the process, she beat 15-year old Mia Rankin, who was 2nd in finals in 4:48.95 – a new lifetime best by 1.6 seconds. Rankin won the 1000 earlier in the meet.
In the 200 back, 15-year old Kennedy Noble of the YMCA Westside Silver Fins won by over a second in 1:55.87. That ranks her 3rd nationally this season in the event among 15-year olds behind only Reily Titmann from Wisconsin (1:54.95) and Annabel Crush from Kentucky (1:55.50). Noble also won the 100 back on Friday with a 53.59.
Other Saturday Winners:
- Aleksandra Olesiak from Colorado Springs won the girls’ 100 breasttroke in 1:01.62, overtaking runner-up Edenna Chen in the final yards. Chen was 2nd in 1:01.66, and Katie McBratney rounded out the lead pack with a 1:01.79 for 3rd. Over the course of prelims and finals, Olesiak dropped 1.17 seconds in the swim.
- Gavin Olson of Littleton, Colorado won the boys’ 200 back in 1:43.05. That’s a new lifetime best (and his first lifetime best in the event since this same weekend last year). Olson is verbally committed to Minnesota, where his time would’ve led the Gophers this season and scored in the B Final at Big Tens.
- Kamehameha Swim Club’s Michael Petrides won the boys’ 500 free in 4:27.04, which was 7 seconds short of his best time in the event. Jarod Arroyo, who has represented Puerto Rico internationally, was 2nd in 4:29.01, which is a lifetime best for him.
- Petrides’ teammate Grace Monahan won the girls’ 100 fly in 54.12. Her lifetime best coming into the season was a 55.82 from 2017 when she was just 13. She’s been faster than that 9 times already this season.
- 27-year old Phoenix Swim Clubber Giles Smith won the boys’ 100 fly in 46.74, ahead of 24-year old Catalin Ungur (47.64). The top junior finisher was Scottsdale’s Jordan Tiffany, who finished 3rd in 48.07.
