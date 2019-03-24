Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 W. NCAA Championships: Day 4 Finals Photo Vault

2019 WOMEN’S DIVISION I NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2019 Women’s Division I NCAA Championships saw a thrilling battle to the end between many teams in the hunt for a fourth place finish or higher, and SwimSwam photographer Jack Spitser (spitserphotography.com) was all around the deck to catch the action of the final session of the competition, as Stanford, California, Michigan and Louisville completed the top 4.

Simone Manuel Counting (photo: Jack Spitser)

Melissa Pish, Madeline Hess, Hunter Aitchison, and Alyssa Marsh (photo: Jack Spitser)

Allie Szekeley (photo: Jack Spitser)

Ali Galyer (photo: Jack Spitser)

