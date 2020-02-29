Rothbauer Doubles Up On Breaststroke Gold, Austrian National Records

BERLIN SWIM OPEN

22-year-old Christopher Rothbauer fired off a new Austrian national record last night in the men’s 200m breast at this Berlin Swim Open, crushing a lifetime best of 2:09.88.

That outing overtook the previous Austrian standard of 2:11.09 that Maxim Podoprigoda put on the books way back in 2001. Prior to this meet, Rothbauer had never before been under the 2:12 barrier, owning a previous PB of 2:12.32.

But Rothbauer wasn’t done here, however, as he set designs on lowering his 100m breaststroke personal best even further as well.

Rothbauer established himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning with a heats swim of 1:00.88. That time already threatened his own Austrian national record in the event of 1:00.59 he put up in April of 2019 at the Graz Trophy.

However, tonight Rothbauer brought that record down to a time of 1:00.53, disposing of .06 en route gold. Splitting 28.53/32.00, Rothbauer inches closer to the FINA ‘A’ Olympic qualifying time of 59.93 set for Tokyo.