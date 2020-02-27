Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil Kicks off Pac-12 Championships with 45.77 Relay Anchor

2020 PAC-12 WOMEN’S SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil has already been having a historic season. She became the first woman to ever break 21 seconds in the 50 free, setting the American Record at a 20.90 in December. Weitzeil looks primed for more historic performances this championship season.

On day 1 of the 2020 Pac-12 Championships, Weitzeil got off to a fast start. She anchored the Bears’ winning 400 medley relay with a 45.77 split. That’s the fastest relay split of her career, clipping the 45.87 she swam on the anchor of the 400 medley relay at the 2019 NCAA Championships. This morning, she’ll compete in the individual 50 free.

Weitzeil is the defending champion in all 3 of her individual events: the 50 free, 100 free, and 200 free. She’s also the reigning NCAA Champion in the 50 free. In the 100 free, she’s the 5th fastest swimmer in history. Her best time remains a 46.29 from 2014, which at the time stood as the American Record. This season she swam her 2nd fastest ever with a 46.35 in December, so we could be seeing a breakthrough swim from her at this meet.

Weitzeil’s 45.77 anchor was the fastest of the field by nearly 2 seconds. Read on for all of the top relay 3 splits on each leg from Wednesday night’s events.

TOP SPLITS, WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY, 2020 PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

TOP SPLITS, WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY, 2020 PAC-12 CHAMPIONSHIPS

